5 former Arizona baseball players make 2023 MLB Opening Day rosters

Five former Arizona Wildcats made their Major League debuts in 2022, resulting in 15 players with UA ties getting into a big-league game a year ago.

There will be at least one first-time ex-Wildcat in the bigs this season, as catcher Cesar Salazar made the Opening Day roster of the defending World Series champion Houston Astros.

Cesar Salazar tells me he’s an “emotional mess” after finding out he’s made the opening day roster about a half an hour ago.



Will post our 1 on 1 conversation later, but a huge day for the former Arizona Wildcat catcher.@ArizonaBaseball @LSUCoachJ @cesarsalazar34 @KHGSports pic.twitter.com/V4asbwZGyc — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) March 28, 2023

Salazar, 27, was a 7th-round pick of the Astros in the 2018 MLB Draft after spending three seasons with the UA. As a freshman he was part of the team that reached the College World Series championship series, starting 153 games in his career and hitting .299.

A native of Mexico who graduated from Tucson’s Sahuaro High School, Salazar will become the 94th ex-UA player to make the majors according to Arizona’s sports information department. He is listed as Houston’s third catcher, so he’s unlikely to play in Thursday’s opener at home against the Chicago White Sox, but figures to get into a game within the first few days.

Another former Wildcat (and teammate of Salazar’s on the 2016 squad) who made his MLB debut last season with the Astros, JJ Matijevic, will start the season with their Triple-A team in Sugar Land, Texas. The 27-year-old first baseman/outfielder played in 32 games with Houston in 2022, hitting .209 with two home runs and five RBI.

Here are the other former UA players who will be on the Opening Day rosters when the 2023 MLB season begins Thursday, as well as some ex-Wildcats who figure to get called up during the course of the season:

Kevin Ginkel, RP, Arizona Diamondbacks

Year in majors: 5th

Ginkel, 29, may have benefitted from an injury to another former UA pitcher to get his roster spot. Veteran closer Mark Melancon, who is entering his 15th big-league season, is expected to be out for an extended period of time with a right shoulder strain. It also didn’t hurt that Ginkel had a 1.74 ERA with nine strikeouts in 10.1 innings over 11 Spring Training appearances.

The right-handed reliever has appeared in 106 games with the D’Backs since making his debut in 2019, going 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA and one save last season.

Andrew Nardi, RP, Miami Marlins

Year in majors: 2nd

The 24-year-old Nardi made his MLB debut last August, giving up three runs in 1.1 innings but earning a “hold” in the Marlins’ 4-3 win over eventual NLCS participant San Diego. He’d get into 12 more games and finish with a 9.82 ERA along with 24 strikeouts in 14.2 innings.

The left-hander, who was a 16th-round pick of the Marlins in 2019, struck out 10 in 8.1 innings of work this spring to earn the roster spot.

Kevin Newman, SS, Cincinnati Reds

Year in majors: 6th

After five seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who picked him 19th overall in the 2015 draft, Newman was traded within the NL Central in November for reliever Dauri Moreta. The emergence of top prospect O’Neil Cruz put Newman’s future at shortstop, where he’d made 288 of 383 career starts, in jeopardy.

With the Reds, the 29-year-old Newman figures to be the everyday shortstop thanks to his defensive acumen. He was a Gold Glove Award finalist in 2021 and has committed only 26 errors in 2,500-plus innings in the field.

Rob Refsnyder, OF, Boston Red Sox

Year in majors: 8th

Refsnyder logged career highs in at-bats, hits, doubles, home runs and batting average last season with Boston, his sixth big-league club. The 32-year-old had three stints with the Red Sox in 2022, hitting .307 with six homers and 21 RBI.

This will mark the first time Refsnyder has made an Opening Day roster since the COVID-delayed 2020 season with the Texas Rangers, his first on the traditional Opening Day since 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Others who could get called up