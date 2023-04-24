Arizona’s Chase Davis wins Pac-12 Baseball Player of the Week

Chase Davis may be Arizona’s next first-round MLB draft pick in July, or at least one that’s taken in the first few rounds. Before then, though, he’s got some Pac-12 hardware to pick up.

Davis is the Pac-12 baseball Player of the Week after a monster 4-game performance at home that saw the Wildcats win every contest by a combined score of 62-16.

Your Pac-12 Player of the Week... @chasedavis916!



CD was unstoppable, hitting .688 with 5 extra-base hits and 9 RBI to help the Cats go 4-0 #BearDown pic.twitter.com/7RO1qyKzq0 — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 24, 2023

The left-handed hitting outfielder batted .688 (11 of 16) with two home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. Those homers, giving him a conference-best 14 this season, upped his career tally to 32. That’s good for a tie for eighth place on the UA all-time list.

For the season, Davis has a 13-game hit streak and is batting .364 with 14 homers and 43 RBI. His RBI total is tied for second in the conference, trailing only teammate Kiko Romero (55).

Davis is Arizona’s third Pac-12 weekly honoree in baseball. Right-hander TJ Nichols earned Pitcher of the Week after limiting preseason No. 2 Tennessee to one run in the season opener, and Romero won it after hitting .647 during the first weekend of Pac-12 play.

Arizona (22-15, 9-12 Pac-12) takes a 5-game overall win streak and a 7-game home win streak into Tuesday’s nonconference game against New Mexico. The Wildcats then visit Oregon State (26-13, 11-10) over the weekend.