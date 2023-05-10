Arizona baseball wins back-and-forth battle against Nevada

A walk-off home run by Emilio Corona gave Arizona a 10-9 home victory over Nevada Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (26-20) and Wolfpack traded blows all night.

Arizona jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Davis sac fly, but Nevada responded in the top of the second with a five spot.

Arizona starter Anthony Susac conceded a pair of RBI singles. With two outs, Susac was replaced by Eric Orloff, who allowed a three-run homer to Nevada’s Matt Clayton. Susac was tagged for four earned runs and four hits on four strikeouts in 1.2 innings.

The UA got a run back in the bottom of the single on an RBI single from Tommy Splaine, then tacked on two more in the third on a two-run homer from Kiki Romero.

In the top of the fourth, Nevada stole a run an error, but its 6-4 lead was soon erased when in the bottom of the inning Mac Bingham hit a game-tying two-run homer. Later that inning, Chase Davis hit a two-run homer to give Arizona an 8-6 advantage.

Nevada tacked on runs in the fifth and seventh innings on solo homers.

With the game tied at 8-8 in the eighth, Davis briefly broke the tie with his second homer of the game.

Nevada answered back in the ninth, however, tying the game on a sac fly.

Corona put the game away on the second pitch of the bottom of the ninth, a homer to dead center.

Arizona reliever Chris Barazza earned the win, moving to 3-2 on the year.

Arizona travels to the Bay Area for a three-game series against No. 4 Stanford beginning Friday. First pitch Friday is slated for 5:35 p.m. MST.