Rain, lightning postpones Arizona baseball series opener vs. USC

It doesn’t rain often in Tucson in May, but when it does it apparently impacts college baseball games between Arizona and USC.

The Wildcats’ series opener against the Trojans was postponed Thursday night due to rain and lightning. The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Friday at Hi Corbett Field, with games scheduled for 1 and 6 p.m. PT.

Lightning in the area pushed back attempts to start the game until about 9:45 p.m. Thursday, but once the tarp was removed from the field more rain showed up and the teams opted to push the game to Friday afternoon.

It’s the first time the UA has had a game postponed this season, and the first time March 2021. The last time weather impacted a Pac-12 game at Hi Corbett was in May 2019, when the second of three games against USC was suspended due to heavy rain and resumed the following day (with the third game canceled).

Arizona (28-22, 10-17 Pac-12) entered the final weekend of the regular season tied for ninth place in the conference with Cal, but the Golden Bears (22-26, 10-18) lost 12-1 at Washington to fall to 10th. The top nine teams make next week’s Pac-12 Tournament in Scottsdale.