Former Wichita State pitcher Clark Candiotti, son of ex-MLB P Tom Candiotti, commits to Arizona baseball

Arizona has landed its first player from the NCAA transfer portal, and it’s one with both MLB lineage and a pretty solid college season to build off.

Right-handed pitcher Clark Candiotti, who spent this past season at Wichita State, has committed to play for the Wildcats for 2024.

I am very blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Arizona. Thank you to God, family, coaches and teammates for all of the support along the way! pic.twitter.com/m67kaWUEOB — Clark Candiotti (@clarkcandiotti) June 10, 2023

Candiotti is the son of former Major League pitcher Tom Candiotti, who played 16 seasons in the bigs and who is now a radio analyst for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Candioyti was known for throwing a knuckleball, winning 151 games in 450-plus MLB appearances.

The 6-foot-4 senior was 7-4 with a 4.87 ERA in 17 starts in 2023 for Wichita State, serving as the Shockers’ Friday night starter most of the season. He struck out 82 batters (against 20 walks) in 77.2 innings, including a career-high 11 against Houston on April 7, and was a 1st Team American Athletic Conference selection.

A graduate of Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Candiotti began his college career at Saint Mary’s in 2020. He played at two different junior colleges in 2021 and 2022 before joining Wichita, and will have one season of eligibility with Arizona.

The Wildcats are set to return their entire starting rotation from 2023, but all three (righties Aiden May and Cam Walty and left Bradon Zastrow) had ERAs over 5.