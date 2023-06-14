Arizona’s Chase Davis named NCBWA 2nd Team All-American

Chase Davis will go down as one of the best players in Arizona history, finishing third on the career home run list and high on several other charts. Next month he may become the latest Wildcat to get drafted in the first round.

In the meantime, he can add All-American to his resume.

Davis has been named a 2nd Team All-American by the National College Baseball Writer’s Association, the fourth Wildcat in the last three seasons to be honored by the NCBWA. Catcher Daniel Susac was a second-team choice in 2022, after being on the third team in 2021, while DH Jacob Berry (1st) and reliever Vince Vannelle (2nd) were also honored in 2021.

One of the greatest slugging seasons in Arizona history has earned @chasedavis916 an All-America nod! ‍ #BearDown pic.twitter.com/pQWirjGOf5 — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) June 14, 2023

he junior left fielder hit a team-best .362 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI in 2023, the homer total tying with teammate Kiko Romero for third-most in single-season school history. In three seasons with Arizona, Davis batted .319 with 39 homers and 132 RBI and a .649 slugging percentage, seventh-best in school history.

Davis averaged a homer every 12.46 at-bats with the UA, third-best in school history, and his 10.33 home run ratio in 2023 was second only to Shelley Duncan’s 9.50 in 2001 when he hit a school-record 24 homers.

Another All-American nod could be coming Davis’ way later this week, as he and Romero were named ABCA West Region 1st-Team selections on Tuesday. Additionally, shortstop Nik McClaughry and center fielder Mac Bingham were 2nd-Team choices.

The four ABCA West Region nods are tied for the most for Arizona since 2012.