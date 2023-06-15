Former Pepperdine pitcher Shane Telfer commits to Arizona

Arizona’s pitching staff will have a new leader for 2024, and it looks like quite a few new faces with the Wildcats picking up another veteran arm from the NCAA transfer portal.

The UA has landed a commitment from Shane Telfer, a left-handed pitcher who spent the past four seasons at Pepperdine.

I'd like to thank Pepperdine for an amazing four years. I couldn't have asked for a better experience in Malibu. I'm excited to announce that I will be continuing the journey at the University of Arizona! #Beardown pic.twitter.com/Tfe32I32fo — Shane Telfer (@shanetelfer9) June 15, 2023

The 6-foot-1 Telfer from San Diego appeared in 48 games with 21 starts for the Waves, going 4-5 with a 4.15 ERA in 14 starts in 2023. He held batters to a .244 average, including right-handed hitters to a .212 clip.

Telfer is Arizona’s second portal pickup this offseason, joining ex-Wichita State righty Clark Candiotti. That’s in addition to the hiring of Kevin Vance as pitching coach, replacing Dave Lawn.

The Wildcats are looking to massively upgrade their pitching after posting a 5.97 ERA last season, worst since 2019, while the 648 hits allowed were most since 1996 and the 348 earned runs most since 2000.

Four UA pitchers have entered the portal since the season ended with a 9-3 loss to Santa Clara in the Fayetteville Regional, most notably junior righty TJ Nichols, who is expected to participate in next week’s MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix along with outfielder Chase Davis.

One ex-Wildcat has already found his next home. Righty Josh Randall, who was limited to one appearance as a sophomore because of a back injury, announced on Instagram he was heading to San Diego.