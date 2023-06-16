Arizona baseball’s Chase Davis, Kiko Romero named ABCA All-America 2nd Team

Arizona baseball’s top sluggers Chase Davis and Kiko Romero were named 2nd Team All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Davis and Romero combined to produce 131 runs, 160 hits, 34 doubles, six triples, 42 home runs, and 163 RBI.

Romero is the first full time Arizona first baseman to receive All-American honors from the ABCA since Harry Messick in 1958. Romero batted .345 with 60 runs scored, 17 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, and a school-record 89 RBI.

Romero also put together an outstanding defensive season, posting a .995 fielding percentage on a team-leading 557 total chances.

Davis posted a .362 batting average with 71 runs scored. He had 40 extra-base hits and 74 RBI while posting a .489 on-base percentage and a .742 slugging percentage.

Arizona has put at least one player on the ABCA All-American Team for four straight seasons.

For Davis, this is his second All-America award, as he was previously named NBCWA 2nd Team All-American.