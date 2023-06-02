 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona baseball vs. TCU in NCAA Tournament: Game time, TV channel, radio, how to watch online

By Brian J. Pedersen
arizona-wildcats-baseball-tcu-horned-frogs-tv-channel-time-2022-ncaa-tourney-online-fayetteville Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s game day!

The Arizona Wildcats (33-24) begin their push to return to Omaha when they open the NCAA Tournament against the TCU Horned Frogs (37-22). The game is part of the Fayetteville Regional, hosted by No. 3 overall seed Arkansas, and also includes Santa Clara.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow along online:

Arizona-TCU game time, details:

  • Date: Friday, June 2, 2022
  • Time: 6 p.m. PT
  • Location: Baum-Walker Stadium; Fayetteville, Ark.

Which TV channel is Arizona-TCU on?

Arizona-TCU will be televised on the ESPNU. Mike Ferrin (play-by-play) and Greg Swindell (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-TCU online?

The stream of Arizona-TCU can be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-TCU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-TCU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-TCU?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Pregame coverage:

2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Fayetteville Regional

Friday

Game 1: Arkansas (41-16) vs. Santa Clara (35-18), 12 p.m. PT (ESPN+)

Game 2: Arizona (33-24) vs. TCU (37-22), 6 p.m. PT (ESPNU)

Saturday

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 12 p.m. PT

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m. PT

Sunday

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 12 p.m. PT

Game 6: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m. PT

Monday

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, time TBD

