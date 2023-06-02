Arizona baseball vs. TCU in NCAA Tournament: Game time, TV channel, radio, how to watch online

It’s game day!
The Arizona Wildcats (33-24) begin their push to return to Omaha when they open the NCAA Tournament against the TCU Horned Frogs (37-22). The game is part of the Fayetteville Regional, hosted by No. 3 overall seed Arkansas, and also includes Santa Clara.
Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow along online:
Arizona-TCU game time, details:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2022
- Time: 6 p.m. PT
- Location: Baum-Walker Stadium; Fayetteville, Ark.
Which TV channel is Arizona-TCU on?
Arizona-TCU will be televised on the ESPNU. Mike Ferrin (play-by-play) and Greg Swindell (analyst) will call the game.
How can I watch Arizona-TCU online?
The stream of Arizona-TCU can be viewed at ESPN.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-TCU on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-TCU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-TCU?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Pregame coverage:
- NCAA Baseball: Arizona not trying to prove it belongs after landing one of last at-large bids
- NCAA Baseball notebook: Pregame huddle 3 weeks ago set Arizona on path to postseason
- NCAA Baseball: TCU expert previews the Arizona game, makes a prediction
- NCAA Baseball: Arizona’s pitching has improved, but still struggling to put batters away
- NCAA Baseball: TCU’s run game to present major challenge for Arizona
- NCAA Baseball: A look at Arizona’s opponents in the Fayetteville Regional
- NCAA Baseball Tournament: Arizona earns at-large bid, will open vs. TCU in Fayetteville Regional
Loading comments...