Arizona baseball vs. TCU in NCAA Tournament: Game time, TV channel, radio, how to watch online

The Arizona Wildcats (33-24) begin their push to return to Omaha when they open the NCAA Tournament against the TCU Horned Frogs (37-22). The game is part of the Fayetteville Regional, hosted by No. 3 overall seed Arkansas, and also includes Santa Clara.

Arizona-TCU game time, details:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2022

Friday, June 2, 2022 Time: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Location: Baum-Walker Stadium; Fayetteville, Ark.

Which TV channel is Arizona-TCU on?

Arizona-TCU will be televised on the ESPNU. Mike Ferrin (play-by-play) and Greg Swindell (analyst) will call the game.

How can I watch Arizona-TCU online?

The stream of Arizona-TCU can be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-TCU on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-TCU on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-TCU?

