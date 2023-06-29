Arizona OF Chase Davis picks up another All-American honor

Chase Davis’ presence in Arizona’s record books continues to grow.

The likely first round pick in next month’s MLB Draft has picked up another All-American honor, getting named to D1Baseball.com’s second team. That’s his fourth overall All-American selection, joining second team nods from ABCA, NCBWA and Perfect Game.

Davis, a left-handed hitting outfielder, led the Wildcats with a .362 average in 2023. His 21 home runs tied with Kiko Romero for most on the team, while he was second with 74 RBI, and his .742 slugging percentage was 19th in the country.

For his career, Davis hit 39 homers to rank third in school history. He’s also third in HR ratio, knocking one out every 12.46 at-bats, and ranks seven with a career slugging of .649.

Arizona has had a D1Baseball.com All-American five consecutive years, but Davis is the first Wildcat to earn D1 AA honors as an outfielder.

Davis is projected to be a first-round pick during the 2023 MLB Draft, set for July 9-11. MLBPipeline recently ranked him as the No. 22 overall prospect, while incoming freshman right-handed pitcher Blake Wolters is 41st.