Arizona OF Mac Bingham transfers to LSU, reuniting with former coach Jay Johnson

When Mac Bingham went undrafted earlier this week, it opened the door for him to return to Arizona for a fifth season. Instead he’ll be finishing his college career playing for his original coach with the Wildcats.

Bingham, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last month, has announced he’ll play in 2024 at LSU, the defending College World Series champions who are led by former UA coach Jay Johnson.

Bingham is coming off a career year at Arizona, hitting .360 with 10 home runs and 51 RBI, leading the team with 91 hits as the leadoff batter. In 190 career games he had 214 hits and drove in 137.

Johnson coached Bingham at Arizona during the COVID-halted 2020 season and the 2021 campaign, which saw the Wildcats reach the CWS, though Bingham was limited to pinch-running and defensive appearances due to a broken hamate bone in his hand.

LSU hired Johnson away almost immediately after the UA was eliminated.

Bingham becomes the fourth Wildcat from that ‘21 squad to join Johnson in Baton Rouge. Designated hitter Jacob Berry, left-handed pitcher Riley Cooper and righty Bryce Collins transferred that summer.

Also at LSU for 2024 is Nate Yeskie, Johnson’s pitching coach at Arizona in 2020-21. He spent the last two seasons at Texas A&M.