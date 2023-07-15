Chase Davis, Kiko Romero sign MLB contracts with Cardinals, Yankees

Arizona’s two biggest sluggers from this past season are officially professional baseball players.

Outfielder Chase Davis, a first-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2023 MLB Draft, and first baseman Kiko Romero, whom the New York Yankees took the seventh round, have signed their pro contracts.

Davis, the 21st overall selection, inked for the full slot value of $3,618,200. That’s the largest signing bonus for a former UA player, topping the $3.53 million catcher Daniel Susac got last year from the Oakland Athletics.

Welcome to St. Louis, Chase!



2023 1st round pick Chase Davis officially joined the #STLCards organization today! pic.twitter.com/5MT7QqrILL — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 15, 2023

avis led the Wildcats with a .362 batting average in 2023, hitting 21 home runs (tied with Romero for the team lead) and driving in 74 while slugging .742. His 39 homers from 2021-23 are third-most in school history.

Romero, the No. 222 overall selection, signed with the Yankees for $197,500. That’s $27,200 below slot value, likely the result of him being a 22-year-old fourth-year junior, but that’s still better than the $72,500 (more than $100K below slot value) the Yankees signed 23-year-old ninth-round pick Jared Wegner from Arkansas.

In his lone season with the UA, Romero hit .345 with 21 homers and 89 RBI, most in a single season in school history.

Davis and Romero join third baseman Tony Bullard as members of the 2023 Arizona squad to sign pro deals. Bullard, who went undrafted, signed a rookie free agent deal with the Miami Marlins.

Yet to sign among those drafted are right-handed pitcher TJ Nichols (6th round, Tampa Bay Rays), righty Chris Barraza (10th round, Los Angeles Angels) and shortstop Nik McClaughry (10th round, San Diego Padres). Also yet to sign is UA recruit Blake Wolters, a righty who went 44th overall to the Kansas City Royals.

Draft picks must sign by July 25 or MLB teams lose their rights to those picked.