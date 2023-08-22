Arizona baseball announces fall exhibition schedule

There will be three chances to check out Arizona’s 2024 baseball team before 2023 is over.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play a trio of fall exhibition games in October, all in Tucson, with one against professionals from the Mexican Pacific League.

For the third year in a row the UA will participate in the Mexican Baseball Fiesta at Kino Stadium, taking on the Naranjeros de Hermosillo on Oct. 5 on the opening night of the 4-day event. Start time for that game is TBD.

Arizona will host two games at Hi Corbett Field, taking on Pima College on Oct. 14 and Central Arizona College on Oct. 21. Both gets are set for a 1 p.m. MST start.

The UA is entering its third season under coach Chip Hale, a former Wildcat standout and Arizona Diamondbacks manager who has led it to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. Since getting eliminated in the Fayetteville Regional in June, Arizona has hired a new pitching coach (Kevin Vance) and picked up four players from the NCAA transfer portal, while also welcoming in a dozen or so prep or junior college prospects.

The 2024 season is set to begin in mid-February at home against Northeastern.