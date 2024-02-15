Arizona baseball unveils new uniforms, will debut in season opener

A new team store is set to open at Hi Corbett Field ahead of Friday’s baseball season opener, and on the racks will be the jerseys Arizona is breaking out for 2024.

The UA unveiled a light blue uniform set on Thursday, an outfit it will wear for the first game against Northeastern.

As blue as the ☀️ pic.twitter.com/JJJwfRZ8aT — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) February 15, 2024

he blues are in addition to existing solid and pinstripe white unis, as well as solid red and dark blue tops and road grays. There are planned updates to the red, blue and gray jerseys that could debut later this season.

The new team store, operated by the University of Arizona Bookstores, will feature a mural painted by local artist Rock Martinez. According to a news release, the mural “features icons of the university, the Sonoran Desert and America’s pastime in a modern, pop-realistic style.”

Our new Team Store is set to open this Friday @ArizonaBaseball Home Opener!! Be there for our grand opening and see Tucson's newest mural created by the one and only CYFI!



Meet the artist @ 5pm ‍

First pitch 5:40pm ⚾ pic.twitter.com/KcwyVbpnSs — The University of Arizona BookStores (@uabookstores) February 14, 2024

rizona’s first four games are at Hi Corbett, against Northeastern from Friday to Sunday and Tuesday against Utah Tech.