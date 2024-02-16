Arizona baseball hosts Northeastern to open 2024 season

Rain washed out Arizona’s Meet the Team scrimmage last Saturday, making this weekend’s series against Northeastern to open the 2024 season the first chance to see the new-look Wildcats.

And along with a single game early next will be the only chances at Hi Corbett Field until mid-March.

Arizona’s 53-game slate features more games away from home than in Tucson, including an 11-game road trip between Feb. 23-March 11. The Wildcats host Northeastern for three and Utah State on Tuesday, but after that their next game at home won’t be until ASU comes to town for a series March 15-17.

Upcoming Arizona baseball schedule Friday vs. Northeastern (6 p.m. MT, ArizonaWildcats.com)

Saturday vs. Northeastern (1 p.m. MT, ArizonaWildcats.com)

Sunday vs. Northeastern (12 p.m. MT, ArizonaWildcats.com)

Tuesday vs. Utah Tech (6 p.m. MT, ArizonaWildcats.com)

In between they’ll play in San Diego, Fort Worth and Frisco, Texas and open Pac-12 play against USC in Irvine, Calif.

“I can’t take any credit,” UA coach Chip Hale said last week, noting that former assistant Dave Lawn handled scheduling for him and previous coach Jay Johnson. “Those schedules are done three, four, five years out.”

Arizona has overhauled its pitching approach since putting up some of the worst numbers in school history last season. In 2024 the Wildcats’ ERA with 5.97 and allowed the most earned runs since 2000 and most hits since 1996.

“I think they need to do everything better, that’s why we made the change at pitching coach,” Hale said last week.

Pitching coach Kevin Vance and director of player development John DeRouin have used a data-driven approach to fine-tune each UA pitcher’s approach. That includes newcomers like senior right-hander Clark Candiotti, who pitched last season at Wichita State and in the preseason has had some stellar outings.

The son of former MLB pitcher Tom Candiotti struck out 12 batters in 4.2 innings in one outing, and over the weekend threw six perfect innings.

“I’m really confident in my stuff right now,” he said.

Candiotti is set to start Saturday’s game, while sophomore lefty Jackson Kent gets the nod on opening night start. Kent had a 5.71 ERA in 41 innings last season but had a breakout summer in the Cape Cod League, striking out 27 in 25 innings with a 2.52 ERA.

Sunday’s starter is junior righty Anthony ‘Tonko’ Susac, who in two seasons with the UA has appeared in 29 games with 16 starts.

Arizona will also be unveiling a revamped batting order, with most of the starting position players from last season moving on. Senior Emilo Corona, juniors Garen Caulfield and Tommy Splaine and sophomore Mason White are all back, but every other spot is expected to be filled by a newcomer or someone who saw limited action with the UA in 2023.

“We feel like we know what’s going to happen,” Hale said of his offense, which last year averaged

more than 8.3 runs per game and hit .305. “But I always talk about, until those lights come on in college baseball … it’s like when we’d send guys from Triple-A to the big leagues and we thought, oh this guy’s gonna be great. And you put a third deck on the stadium and things changed. When those lights go on against Northeastern on Friday night and you cross that white line, we’ll see how it goes.”