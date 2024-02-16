Improved pitching leads Arizona baseball past No. 23 Northeastern in season opener

Chip Hale has been playing or coaching baseball for more than 50 years, but he still gets nervous on Opening Day. Those nerves may been extra heightened when Arizona fell behind just three batters into the season.

But while Hale may have felt a little unsettled by that beginning, his starter wasn’t.

“I know I have to go one pitch at a time, that’s what we’ve been taught all fall and spring,” said left-hander Jackson Kent, who after allowing three of the first four batters to reach got on a roll and threw six solid innings in Arizona’s 6-1 win over No. 23 Northeastern on Friday night at Hi Corbett Field.

The Wildcats won their season opener for the 16th year in a row, but this was the first time in three years under Hale they’ve won their first home game. In fact, Hale hadn’t won a home opener as a head coach/manager since his time with the Triple-A Tucson Sidewinders in the late 2000s.

Jackson, a redshirt sophomore, picked up his first collegiate win by striking out a career-high eight with one walk and a hit batter. Two of the four hits he allowed, and the lone run yielded, came in the top of the first when Northeastern began the game with a double and single and went up 1-0 on a sacrifice fly.

A hit batter followed that, then both runners advanced after Kent slipped off the mound and was called for a balk.

“It was just whatever,” said Kent, who shook off the slip by taking part in a unique inning-ending 3-2-1-5 double play that began with a foul pop and ended with a Northeastern runner getting doubled off third after the throw home bounced off UA catcher Adonys Guzman and right to Kent who then fired to third baseman Richie Morales.

Arizona tied it three batters in, with Brendan Summerhill singling and Mason White blooping a double down the right field line. Tommy Splaine brought Summerhill in on a sacrifice fly and then Emilio Corona ended a 10-pitch at-bat with an RBI groundout to make it 2-1.

Corona went 2 for 4 with three RBI, the other two coming on a mammoth 448-foot homer to deep left-center to make it 5-1 in the third. The senior, who had 46 strikeouts in 169 plate appearances last season, only had two swings and misses as Arizona whiffed at just eight of 121 pitches faced.

“There’s a fine line, because I want to stay aggressive and not get beat by anything in my zone,” Corona said. “I feel like we really were able to put together a solid plan and kind of clean up my chases and all that stuff while still being able to attack when there’s balls that I should hit.”

White also had two hits while every other Arizona position player had at least one hit other than Guzman, who contributed a sacrifice fly in the eighth to complete the scoring.

Kent retired 16 of the final 19 batters he faced, mixing his fastball, cutter and off-speed pitches to perfection under the direction of new pitching coach Kevin Vance.

“He’s gonna pitch to our strength,” Kent said of Vance’s calls. “We’re not pitching to their weakness, we’re going to pitch the what we do best. Whenever he puts on the (PitchCom) wristwatch, I’m ready to throw it.”

Junior college transfer Raul Garayzar tossed the final three innings, striking out four and only allowing one baserunner on an error. The righty from Rio Rico was one of five potential arms, along with Cam Walty, that Hale considered for the opening weekend rotation, and he said the plan is for both to have the ability to finish out games.

“It was a tough choice to who’s going to start, but like we told them ... the more important outs might be at the end of the game,” Hale said.

Kent and Garayzar combined for 12 strikeouts, which Arizona pitchers accomplished eight times in 2023 when the staff posted a 5.97 ERA. The four hits were tied for the fewest allowed last season.

Senior righty Clark Candiotti, a Wichita State transfer and the son of former MLB pitcher Tom Candiotti, will start for Arizona in Saturday’s 1 p.m. MT game at Hi Corbett.