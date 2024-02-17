Arizona baseball falls at home to No. 23 Northeastern for first loss of season

No one goes unbeaten in baseball, anyway.

Arizona rallied twice but didn’t have a third comeback in it, falling 8-7 to No. 23 Northeastern on Saturday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field.

The Wildcats trailed 3-0 after a half inning but used a 5-run fifth to take a 6-3 lead, then after falling behind 7-6 in the eighth tied it up only to see Northeastern go ahead for good in the ninth on a solo home run by Alex Lane off senior right-hander Trevor Long.

Long, righty Casey Hintz and lefty Bradon Zastrow combined to allow five runs on seven hits in four innings of relief after righty starter Clark Candiotti allowed three runs (two earned) over the first five frames. Hintz and Long both came on in the middle of innings immediately after their predecessors allowed run-scoring hits.

Hale said those decisions are made by Kevin Vance—“I just go out and I take them out”—but said he has full confidence in his new pitching coach’s choices.

“We’re giving guys chances to be successful,” Hale said. “This is what the preseason is for, and that’s why you play a good team like (Northeastern) that’s highly ranked with a lot of veteran hitters. They’re not going to miss mistakes. They’re really, really impressive.”

Candiotti looked shaky in the first and then near-perfect after that, facing the minimum over the second, third and fourth after the early struggles that included three hits allowed and a Huskies player reaching on catcher’s interference. He allowed two hits in the fifth but the second, with a runner on second and two outs, didn’t result in a run after Emilio Corona charged the single to right and fired home for the putout.

Much like Friday night, a strong defensive play served as a spark for the Arizona offense to kick into gear. The Wildcats sent 11 to the plate in the bottom of the fifth, with the first six batters reaching base safely.

The UA took a 4-3 lead on a 3-run double by Brendan Summerhill, with Garen Caulfield making it 6-3 on a 2-run single that he chopped over the third baseman.

Caulfield was 3 for 4 and reached base four times, drawing a walk in the ninth before getting lifted for a pinch runner.

“I have a couple really good hitters in front of me so they’re gonna have to pitch to me,” said Caulfield, who has hit fifth in both games behind Corona.

Northeastern pulled within 6-5 in the seventh against Zastrow, a starter last season who is coming out of the pen this spring. He had a scoreless sixth and had retired five in a row before allowing four straight batters to reach including the last on a 2-run double.

Hintz ended the seventh and but gave up three hits and a walk in the eighth, with Luke Beckstein dropping a 2-run single between the outfielders in right-center to put the Huskies up 7-6.

Arizona tied it in the bottom of the eighth on a 1-out double by Richie Morales, who went the other way and poked the ball just inside the first base bag to score Brandon Rogers. Rogers had walked after freshman Easton Breyfogle opened the inning with an infield single only to get picked off by Northeastern catcher Gregory Bozzo on a throw behind after Rogers showed bunt.

“He just got a little heavy on the front side there, and the catcher did a nice job on coming up and making a good throw over there,” Hale said. “Like I told the team, hey, man, if we’re gonna make mistakes, we’re gonna go down being aggressive.”

Caulfield said a mistake like that is something every player has to learn from at some point. He remembers when he did, back in 2022 in Arizona’s first Pac-12 series at Cal.

“Same exact play, missed a bunt and I was off too far and got picked off,” Caulfield said. Those things are gonna happen. I think Chip’s message today was just, we got to err the side of being aggressive rather than scared to run. We like seeing the aggressiveness, and it’s just things you learn from.”

After Northeastern took the lead in the ninth Arizona had a chance to tie it or walk it off after Caulfield walked with one out and Blake McDonald was hit by a pitch. But Breyfogle got jammed on the first pitch he saw, resulting in a game-ending 4-6-3 double play.

Arizona and Northeastern wrap up their season-opening series Sunday at 12 p.m. MT. Junior righty Anthony ‘Tonko’ Susac will start for the Wildcats.