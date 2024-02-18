Arizona baseball knocks off No. 23 Northeastern to take opening series

Two out of three is never a bad thing, especially against a ranked opponent to start a season when outside expectations weren’t particularly high.

Arizona jumped all over No. 23 Northeastern early and cruised to a 9-3 win on Sunday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field, taking two out of three.

“It’s always important to win the series,” UA coach Chip Hale said. “I want to protect our home field. Very important to this group to set the tone early. We’re going to be on the road for a long time, so we had the chance to play three games against a really good team. They’re ranked, so it was super important.”

It was the UA’s first season-opening series win over a ranked team since beginning the 2016 campaign by taking two of three at Rice. The Wildcats ended that year in the College World Series championship series.

Arizona, picked by Pac-12 coaches to finish ninth this season, won its fifth straight home series thanks to a 5-run second inning and a strong start from Anthony ‘Tonko’ Susac. The junior right-hander through four scoreless innings, allowing three hits with a walk and four strikeouts, before Cam Walty came on for the next three and picked up the win.

Susac worked out of jams in three of his four innings, including the first when he allowed a leadoff double but retired the next three batters. Hale said it wasn’t planned to limit him to 50 pitches, but the amount of high-leverage situations—six of the 15 batters he faced were with a runner in scoring position—prompted the early hook.

“I’m willing to take any role that they want,” said Susac, the cousin of former UA catcher Daniel Susac who entered this season with 7.55 ERA over 87 career innings. “Whatever helps the team win. I’m happy I did my part.”

Northeastern had scored in the top of the first in the previous two games, including three in Saturday’s 8-7 victory over Arizona. This time the Wildcats scored the first nine runs, essentially putting the game away in the second when six straight batters reached.

Easton Breyfogle got the scoring started with an RBI double, then with the bases loaded Brendan Summerhill doubled in two runs, and after a pitching change Mason White singled in two more.

Arizona added three in the fourth on an RBI triple by Tommy Splaine and a 2-run home run from Emilio Corona, his second homer of the season. Summerhill then doubled to right-center in the fifth to plate the final UA run, giving him six RBI in three games out of the leadoff spot.

“That’s what we envisioned when we recruited him,” Hale said of Summerhill, a sophomore. “He’s a high-level player and he’s only going to get better.”

Both a No. 1 and No. 3 hitter in high school, Summerhill batted .259 in 22 games (18 starts as a freshman). He said the lack of a scouting report on him may have played into this favor this weekend.

“I’m still kind of new out here, I played a little bit last year but there’s not much on me so I can kind of just go with what I want,” said Summerhill, who was 3 for 4 and reached base four times Sunday. For the season he’s hitting .385.

Arizona wraps up a season-opening 4-game homestand with an afternoon delight Tuesday at 2 p.m. MT against Utah Tech before playing the next 11 games away from Hi Corbett.