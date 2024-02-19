Arizona’s Jackson Kent named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week

Pitching is a big question mark for Arizona entering this season, as it has been almost every year in recent memory. Yet when it comes to that opening weekend, the Wildcats keep having at least one stellar outing that’s worthy of recognition.

Left-hander Jackson Kent has won the first Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week of the 2024 season, marking the third consecutive year a UA arm has won the award on opening weekend.

Kent, a redshirt sophomore, allowed a run and four hits with a career-high eight strikeouts over six innings in Arizona’s 6-1 win over then-No. 23 Northeastern on Opening Night. The UA took two of three from the Huskies, clinching the series Sunday with a 9-3 win.

Last season Kent had a 5.71 ERA over 18 appearances with four starts but followed that up with a big summer pitching in the Cape Cod League. Since returning to Tucson he’s thrived under the guidance of new pitching coach Kevin Vance.

“We’re not pitching to their weakness, we’re going to pitch the what we do best,” Kent said of Vance’s pitching gameplan for his opening start.

Right-hander TJ Nichols won the first Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week award last year after stifling preseason No. 3 Tennessee in the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, and in 2022 righty Dawson Netz was honored for his first outing as Arizona won all three games at the Globe Life College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

The UA hosts Utah Tech at 2 p.m. MT Tuesday at Hi Corbett Field, its final home game until March 15.