Arizona baseball dominates Utah Tech to wrap up season-opening homestand

Midweek college baseball is almost its own sport, very different from games on the weekend when most teams use their best pitchers and the batting orders are full of regulars.

Arizona’s lineup was mostly the same at the outset, but by the end of Tuesday’s 24-4 win over Utah Tech it had used 15 position players and seven pitchers, many of whom were making their UA or collegiate debut.

“That was the plan, to try to get a lead and get some of these guys some at-bats, they deserved it,” coach Chip Hale said. “They had a great fall. They had great preseasons and we just haven’t been able to get them at-bats. I was happy to get all those guys in. And I thought the young pitchers, especially the freshmen, got their chance to throw, and they got through it okay.”

It was the eighth consecutive midweek home game for Arizona (3-1) after winning all seven at Hi Corbett last season. Some of those victories were integral in boosting the Wildcats’ resume in 2023 to get them an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament, compared to in Hale’s first year when the UA lost four midweek games including twice at home to Grand Canyon.

All of the pitchers used Tuesday did not appear during the opening series against Northeastern, but several figure to be in the mix for weekend action as the year goes on, starting with the upcoming 11-game road trip. That’s what made their first appearances so important.

“We think we can use them on the weekend, all of them, we think they’re good enough to.,” Hale said. “Of course, you can only have 27 in Pac-12 play. We’ll probably take 30 to San Diego, 30 players to Frisco, so we’re gonna have to make decisions, but we think they’re all talented enough to pitch on the weekend.”

Junior left-hander Eric Orloff got the win with two scoreless innings of relief, pitching the second and third after freshman Bryce McKnight opened and allowed three runs. Freshman righty gave up a run in the fourth before Jaeden Swanberg, Josh Morano, Tony Pluta and Kyler Heyne combined for eight strikeouts and just three hits allowed over the final five frames.

Swanberg, a lefty senior from Pima College, was the most impressive of the newcomers. He struck out three over two innings, showing off an altered arm angle from the one he arrived with in the summer.

“After my first bullpen they said they should change it, and so I was all for,” said Swanberg, who played at Tucson’s Salpointe Catholic high school. “Just whatever I can do to get better and pitch.”

Utah Tech (1-4) led 3-0 after a half-inning, making it eight runs UA pitchers have allowed in the top of the first this season. Arizona answered with two in the bottom of the first, took the lead for good with a 6-run second and scored at least once in every inning but the fourth.

A 7-run seventh featured only three hits but four of the nine walks Arizona drew.

Sophomore Brendan Summerhill continued his torrid start to the season, going 6 for 6 with five RBI out of the leadoff spot. He tied the school record for hits in a game, done six times previously but not since Jason Donald in 2004, and in four games has 11 hits and 11 RBI.

“Every at-bat he comes out, it’s the same approach,” said sophomore Mason White, who hits behind Summerhill. “He doesn’t change, he just keeps it the same. Nothing flusters him and he just finds a way every single at-bat.”

White was 3 for 4 with four RBI including a 2-run home run in the third, his first homer of the season. Emilio Corona had a solo homer to start the sixth, his third longball of 2024, while four other UA players had at least two hits.

Arizona plays its next 11 games away from Hi Corbett, beginning with three at San Diego on Friday. The Wildcats spent next week in Texas, facing TCU (and former pitching coach Dave Lawn) in a midweek game before playing in the Frisco Baseball Classic. The road trip continues on a third weekend with the first Pac-12 series at USC and a Monday game at Loyola Marymount before returning to Tucson for a series against ASU March 15-17.