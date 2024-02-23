Arizona baseball begins 3-week road swing with series in San Diego

Since moving to Hi Corbett Field in 2012, Arizona has averaged more than 30 home games per season. It was even more when the Wildcats played on campus at Sancet Field, logging the first 25 games of 2010 on their home field.

Which makes the 3-week journey away from Tucson so unique for the UA, but also potentially very valuable.

When Arizona opens a 3-game series at San Diego on Friday night it will begin a run of 11 consecutive road or neutral-site games, the longest stretch of non-home games in school history when not counting postseason play.

Upcoming Arizona baseball schedule Friday at San Diego (7 p.m. MT, ESPN+)

Saturday at San Diego (7 p.m. MT, ESPN+)

Sunday at San Diego (2 p.m. MT, ESPN+)

Wednesday at TCU (5 p.m. MT, Big12Now)

The San Digeo series is followed by four games in Texas, starting with a visit to No. 5 TCU and then the Frisco College Baseball Classic against three opponents that made last year’s NCAA Tournament. After that is the first Pac-12 series, at USC, along with a single game at Loyola Marymount.

Playing 11 of the first 15 games away from home is a first for Arizona, which previous had never had more than seven non-home games in the first 15. The 2016 squad played its first seven away from home, and 12 of 20 were not in Tucson to open the 2008 season.

“Obviously it’s not how we would have planned it,” UA coach Chip Hale said.

Former pitching coach Dave Lawn (now at TCU) was in charge of putting together Arizona’s nonconference schedule, and for 2024 that included the start of a home-and-home series with San Diego. The Toreros come to Hi Corbett next season, and Hale said they were unable to flip the locations since this is San Diego’s only home series before March 22.

The Frisco tourney, which will see the UA face Dallas Baptist, Alabama and Indiana, provides quality competition that will help with the postseason resume like beating Tennessee did to open the 2023 season at the MLB Desert Invitational in Phoenix. The same was the case in Hale’s first season, when Arizona went 3-0 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown against Kansas State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

Oklahoma ended up reaching the College World Series championship series a few months later.

“Those are huge tournaments with great teams, so we’re never going to turn those down,” Hale said. “They’re great events for our players to go to, (for) scouts to see our players, and they’re great RPI games.”

This run also includes Pac-12 games, of which Arizona has no control on the order.

Fowler Park, where San Diego plays its home games, is a hub for the Area Code Games that most of Arizona’s players competed in during high school. That should help provide some familiarity and a level of comfort, something the Wildcats had little of in true road games a year ago.

The UA was 4-14 on the road in 2023, going 2-13 in Pac-12 play. But two of those wins were down the stretch, at Stanford and UC-Irvine, which combined with the run to the Pac-12 title game got Arizona into the NCAA tourney.

“I think it’s gonna prepare us for the postseason, when we get to the Pac-12 Tournament and when we go to a regional,” said shortstop Mason White, a Tucson native who said he was always sad as a kid when Arizona wasn’t playing at home. “Hopefully we’re hosting, but if we have to go somewhere, it’s really gonna teach us how to fight when we’re down and it’s a tough situation. So I think it’ll prepare us better than last year.”

San Diego was picked to finish in a tie for second in the West Coast Conference behind Santa Clara, the team that eliminated Arizona in the Fayetteville Regional in June and opened this season by taking two of three at ASU. USD went 1-2 at No. 16 Texas, but led in every game.

And two of those games at Texas were started by former Arizona pitchers. Josh Randall is the Toreros’ Friday night starter after making 15 relief appearances with the Wildcats in 2022-23, and Ryan Kysar was a member of the 2021 squad but redshirted.

“Just looking at video of their club, they’re very competitive,” Hale said of San Diego. “They got really good pitching. We know Josh Randall, he is gonna be their Friday night starter. We know a lot about him. He’s got big-time stuff.”

Arizona is hitting .384 to start the season, numbers ballooned by Tuesday’s 24-4 win over Utah Tech. Sophomore leadoff hitter Brendan Summerhill already has 11 hits and 11 RBI, nearly doubling his run production from limited action in 2023.

“He doesn’t swing at balls,” UA reliever Jaeden Swanberg said of Summerhill, who against Utah Tech tied the school record with six hits.

Arizona hasn’t won a 3-game road series since sweeping Washington in April 2022. The last time it did that in nonconference play was in 2016 at Rice to open the season.