Arizona baseball drops second straight at San Diego

Arizona scored 46 runs in its first four games this season. It has struck out almost as many times in the last two contests.

Wildcats hitters struck out 19 times for the second night in a row, losing 6-4 at San Diego on Saturday night. The Wildcats (3-3) also whiffed 19 times Friday in a 10-8 loss to the Toreros (4-2).

The UA led 3-0 in the second thanks to RBI singles from Richie Morales and Brendan Summerhill while a third run scored on an error.

Right-hander Clark Candiotti was solid in his second start, allowing two runs and five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in five-plus innings. But like Friday night, the UA bullpen didn’t keep that going.

Lefty Bradon Zastrow gave to three runs in 1.1 innings and left with the bases loaded for lefty Jaeden Swanberg, who got a pop out before San Diego’s Austin Smith launched a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to make it 6-3.

Smith also homered off Candiotti and had all six of the Toreros’ RBI. He also earned the save with two innings of relief, recording six strikeouts.

Arizona’s other run came in the eighth on a solo homer by freshman Easton Breyfogle, the first of his career.

Summerhill and Garen Caufield had two hits each for Arizona, which will send righty Anthony Susac to the mound for Sunday’s 2 p.m. MT finale.