Arizona baseball rallies from down 6 to beat San Diego, avoiding sweep

After losing the first two games and allowing six runs in the first inning, Arizona was staring a sweep dead in the face.

But the Wildcats didn’t blink.

The UA rallied from a 6-0 hole to win 10-9 at San Diego on Sunday afternoon, salvaging the finale of a 3-game series.

Arizona (4-3) got home runs from Andrew Cain, Mason White and Brendan Summerhill, with White’s 2-run shot tying it at 7 in the 6th and Summerhill’s leadoff blast in the 7th giving it the lead for good.

Garen Caufield went 4 for 5 with three RBI, Adonys Guzman and Richie Morales each had two hits and three runs scored and the Wildcats only struck out six times after whiffing 19 times apiece in losses Friday and Saturday night

Things weren’t looking great in the bottom of the first when San Diego (4-3) scored six runs off UA starter Anthony Susac, who only got one batter out. Cam Walty relieved Susac and immediately allowed a 2-run single but then settled in and allowed Arizona to have a chance to come back.

The senior right-hander went 5.2 innings, allowing an unearned run and five hits with five strikeouts to get the win.

Arizona scored two in the third and three in the fourth, the latter including a 2-run homer for Cain, the first of his career.

White, who struck out nine times in the series including his first two at-bats Sunday, tied it at 7 in the 6th with a 2-run shot, then Summerhill made it 8-7 the following inning.

️ heads up in the dorms! pic.twitter.com/cqb2t98oHU — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) February 25, 2024

The Wildcats added two insurance runs in the eighth, and they’d need them.

After Eric Orloff tossed two scoreless innings, Matthew Martinez opened the ninth with a strikeout but then loaded the bases with one out. Trevor Long came in for one batter, getting a fly out that scored a run, before Casey Hintz was called on fire the final out

Hintz allowed an RBI single and a walk, but with the bases loaded and two out he struck out San Diego’s Dustin Allen on three pitches to earn the save.

Arizona continues its 11-game road trip Wednesday at TCU, which is 7-0 after sweeping UCLA. The Wildcats lost to the Horned Frogs in the Fayetteville Regional in June, and since then former UA pitching coach Dave Lawn has joined their staff.