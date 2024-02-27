Arizona baseball to face old friend as road trip continues at TCU

When Jay Johnson left Arizona in 2021, just days after leading the Wildcats back to the College World Series, the program was at a crossroads. Chip Hale was hired not long after to coach his alma mater, but he was inheriting a team that had seen a slew of players enter the NCAA transfer portal while much of the incoming recruiting class was unsure if they still wanted to come to Tucson.

Dave Lawn served as a constant during this transition, a bridge from the old regime to the new, and one Hale credits for keeping the program from slipping.

“When we first got here, just keeping the players that were in the program, he was a huge asset to me, keeping our recruits that we could keep,” Hale said Monday. “He’s a tireless worker. There was not a harder worker out there. I still consider him a good friend of mine. We still text and wish each other luck, so it’ll be fun to see him on Wednesday.”

Hale did not retain Lawn as pitching coach after the 2023 season, hiring Kevin Vance from Boston College to handle Arizona’s arms. Lawn is now pitching coach at TCU, whom the UA visits Wednesday for one game ahead of a tournament in Texas.

“He loved being a Wildcat, it was the hardest thing I’ve done,” said Hale, noting that coaching changes he made when managing the Arizona Diamondbacks was much easier. “He was just so professional about everything.”

Upcoming Arizona baseball schedule Wednesday at TCU (5 p.m. MT, Big12Now)

Friday vs. Dallas Baptist in Frisco, Texas (1 p.m. MT, D1Baseball.com)

Saturday vs. Alabama in Frisco (3 p.m. MT, D1Baseball.com)

Sunday vs. Indiana in Frisco (11 a.m. MT, D1Baseball.com)

Lawn, who was at the UA from 2016-23, is in charge of a TCU staff that holds a 5.40 ERA through seven games, all wins. The Horned Frogs are No. 5 in the latest D1Baseball.com poll after sweeping UCLA at home over the weekend.

Arizona’s ERA is 5.16 after giving up 25 runs (21 earned) in losing two of three at San Diego. Several relievers struggled over the weekend, with the bullpen allowing 11 runs in 13.2 innings. Take out Cam Walty’s 5.2 innings of relief Sunday after coming on in the first and the pen gave up 10 runs in eight innings, including two in the ninth Sunday to nearly give away a 10-7 lead.

Hale said the analytic side of Arizona’s pitching looked good in San Diego, just not the numbers.

“We’re a result business,” he said. “We start talking about who’s going to pitch, there are some results that need to happen. But yeah, for the most part, there were some really good things on the analytic side of it. Some good pitches thrown, but we need to see some better results from some guys.”

Junior righty Raul Garazyar, who got the loss in relief Friday, is scheduled to start at TCU but it’ll be mostly a bullpen affair like most midweek games tend to be in college baseball. Hale said Anthony ‘Tonko’ Susac, who only got one out in his start Sunday, could also see action Wednesday as Arizona decides between him and Walty for the final starting spot of the weekend at the Frisco College Baseball Classic.

Lawn won’t be the only familiar face Arizona sees in Fort Worth. TCU beat the Wildcats 12-4 in the opening game of the NCAA Tournament’s Fayetteville Regional in June, and several starters are back this season.

The Horned Frogs added some key transfers. Infielder Peyton Chatagnier was a member of the 2021 and 2022 Ole Miss teams the UA faced in the postseason, who drove in six in the Coral Gables Regional final, and TCU’s starter on Tuesday night against Washington State (Ben Hampton) limited the Wildcats to three runs over 6.2 innings at Hi Corbett Field last season with West Virginia.