Arizona baseball loses at No. 5 TCU to open Texas swing of road trip

The Lone Star State had been good to Arizona in recent years, winning nine consecutive games in the state of Texas. But a very cold night for the Wildcat hitters ended that streak.

Arizona managed just six hits and struck out 19 times in a 6-1 loss at No. 5 TCU on Wednesday night, the first of four games over five days in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The UA (4-4) has struck out 63 times in starting 1-3 on its 11-game road trip, though in the previous three games at San Diego it was still able to generate some offense when putting the ball in play.

That wasn’t the case on Wednesday, particularly against TCU starter Braeden Sloan. The lefty struck out 13 in six innings, allowing three singles with two hit batters. The Horned Frogs’ bullpen followed with six more punchouts.

TCU scored single runs in the first three innings against UA right-hander Raul Garayzar, who got the loss, then two more in the sixth against righty Anthony Susac. Susac had started Sunday’s game at San Diego but didn’t get out of the first.

The Frogs added another in the eighth via four walks.

Arizona’s lone run came in the top of the eighth on a 1-out single by Garen Caulfield, scoring Richie Morales after he led off the inning with a double. Caulfield was 2 for 4 and is hitting .500 with 11 RBI this season.

The Wildcats play their next three games in the Frisco College Baseball Classic, all against ranked teams. First up Friday is No. 25 Dallas Baptist, followed by No. 16 Alabama on Saturday and No. 20 Indiana on Sunday.