Arizona drops Frisco College Baseball Classic opener to No. 25 Dallas Baptist

The Frisco College Baseball Classic has been around since 2017, and Arizona is the only two-time champion of the event. If it wins a third title it won’t be with a perfect record like the previous two.

Arizona lost its tourney opener 4-3 to No. 25 Dallas Baptist on Friday afternoon in Frisco, Texas, dropping to 4-5 overall and 1-4 on its 11-game road trip.

The Wildcats had a 3-2 lead entering the eighth before the Patriots (9-0) scored twice off the UA bullpen. Eric Orloff allowed a single and a double before leaving with one out for Casey Hintz, who allowed the tying run to score on a wild pitch before a weak grounder to the right side scored the go-ahead run.

That wasted another solid effort from left-handed starter Jackson Kent, who went 5.1 innings and gave up two runs on six hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. He allowed leadoff home runs in the first and second innings but only one extra-base hit after that.

Arizona’s scoring came in the third when, with two outs its strung together three consecutive hits against Dallas Baptist righty (and MLB.com’s No. 68 collegiate draft prospect) Ryan Johnson. Brendan Summerhill doubled, coming home on a single up the middle by Garen Caulfield, and the Wildcats took a 3-2 lead two pitches later on a 2-run homer by Mason White.

The UA had nine hits, including three in the bottom of the seventh when a baserunning error by catcher Adonys Guzman caused him to get tagged out after over-running third base, but it also struck out 17 times. Fourteen of those were against Johnson.

The Wildcats have struck out 80 times in the last five games.

Arizona’s second game in the Frisco Classic is Saturday at 3 p.m. MT against No. 16 Alabama, with Sunday’s finale at 11 a.m. MT against No. 20 Indiana.