Arizona baseball drops series finale at USC as long road trip nears end

A sweep would have been great, but taking the first Pac-12 series of the year—and doing so on the road—is a pretty good consolation prize.

Arizona lost 4-1 at USC on Sunday afternoon in the finale of the 3-game series. The Wildcats (7-7, 2-1 Pac-12) took the first two games, giving them their first road series win since April 2022.

After scoring 25 runs in wins Friday and Saturday night, Arizona’s batters were much colder on Sunday. Mason White’s solo home run in the top of the 1st, his third homer of the weekend and seventh of the season, accounted for all of the UA’s scoring.

The Wildcats finished with three hits and seven baserunners, both season lows. They did put two on in the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate with one out, but Easton Breyfogle struck out and Tommy Splaine—who had homered in the first two games—hit one off the end of the bat for a game-ending groundout.

Right-hander Cam Walty picked up his first loss of the season, allowing four runs and 10 hits in 6.1 innings.

USC (4-11, 1-2) took the lead for good in the bottom of the 3rd on a sacrifice fly and then added single runs in the 6th and 7th.

Arizona, which is 4-6 on its 11-game road trip, finishes the trek Monday at 6 p.m. PT at Loyola Marymound. The Wildcats return home for the first time since Feb. 20 when they begin a 3-game series with ASU on Friday at Hi Corbett Field.