Arizona baseball ends 11-game road trip with loss at Loyola Marymount

After three weeks away from Tucson, Arizona’s long road trip is finally over. But after winning the first two games of the final leg, the Wildcats dropped the last two including a 9-2 nonconference matchup at Loyola Marymount on Monday night.

The UA (7-8) led 1-0 in the second after Emilio Corona led off the inning with a double and later scored on a fielding error. Loyola Marymount (9-7) would score three times in the bottom of the second off Anthony ‘Tonko’ Susac and later put up 3-run frames in the fifth and sixth.

Arizona’s other run came in the top of the fourth when Richie Morales drew a walk with the bases loaded. The Wildcats walked seven times but also had 11 strikeouts and finished with just three hits for the second game in a row, doing that as well in Sunday’s 4-1 loss at USC.

The UA finished its 11-game road trip at 4-7, including 3-5 in true road games. That’s one win shy of its road victory total from 2024.

Arizona, which last played at Hi Corbett Field on Feb. 20, is home for nine of the next 12 games. That starts Friday when ASU (7-8) comes to town for a 3-game series.

The Sun Devils lost two of three at home to Oregon to open Pac-12 play while Arizona took two of three at USC. The Wildcats were swept in Tempe last March but followed that with a 20-0 home win in April and then mercy-ruled ASU in the Pac-12 Tournament.