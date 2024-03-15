Arizona baseball hosts ASU for final time as Pac-12 rivals

True rivalries never die, no matter how much conference realignment happens. But though Arizona and ASU will remain together next year in the Big 12, this weekend marks the end of an era.

When the Wildcats host the Sun Devils for three games at Hi Corbett Field it will be for the final time in Pac-12 play. The schools joined the conference together in 1979, and since then have combined for four national titles (3 by the UA, one by ASU) after doing the same during their time in the Western Athletic Conference.

Arizona (7-8, 1-2 Pac-12) is playing at home for nearly a month, having spent the previous three weeks on the road in California and Texas. It went 4-7 on that 11-game trip, going 3-5 in true road games including taking two of three at USC last weekend to open conference play.

Upcoming Arizona baseball schedule Friday vs. ASU (7 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Arizona)

Saturday vs. ASU (6 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Arizona)

Sunday vs. ASU (4 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network)

Tuesday vs. Grand Canyon (6 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Insider)

ASU (7-9, 1-2) lost its first series at home to Oregon, the first time the Sun Devils have failed to win their first conference home series of the season since 2017.

The Wildcats are hitting .285 and averaging 7.9 runs per game, but in the last two games of the road trip combined for three runs and six hits. ASU is hitting .288 but is scoring less than five runs per game over its last six contests.

UA sophomore Mason White leads the Pac-12 in both home runs (seven) and RBI (24), and Garen Caulfield is fourth in batting (.418).

Where there’s a bigger different has been on the pitching side, and the advantage goes to Arizona. Its overall 5.34 ERA isn’t stellar but it’s far better than ASU’s 7.10, and the UA’s starting pitching has been a pleasant surprise.

Friday night starter Jackson Kent is 2-0 with a 3.63 ERA, striking out 29 in 22.1 innings, Clark Candiotti has a 4.37 ERA in four starts and Cam Walty is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA between both long relief and taking over the Sunday spot.

That trio has gone at least five innings in all 10 of their starts, taking pressure off a bullpen that has been inconsistent as roles are still getting defined.

The UA was swept at ASU last March but won 20-0 in Tucson in a nonconference meeting in April and then run-ruled the Sun Devils in Pac-12 Tournament pool play in May. The Wildcats haven’t lost a series to ASU at Hi Corbett since 2016.

Ginkel to toss first pitch

A big part of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ run to the World Series last fall, former UA pitcher Kevin Ginkel heads into the 2024 season as one of the top relievers in MLB.

He was pretty darn good with the Wildcats, too, helping them reach the College World Series championship series in 2016.

Ginkel will be back at Hi Corbett on Friday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The 29-year-old right-hander was 5-1 with a 2.80 with the UA in 2016, striking out 45 in 64.1 innings. He was 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA and a save during the CWS.

Last season with the D’Backs he 9-1 with a 2.48 ERA in the regular season and in the postseason did not allow a run in 10 appearances spanning 11.2 innings.