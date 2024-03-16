Arizona baseball limited to one hit in shutout home loss to ASU

In taking the first two games of last weekend’s series at USC, Arizona scored 25 runs on 28 hits, part of a 3-game win streak that began with a 12-1 victory over Indiana at the Frisco College Baseball Classic.

Since then: five runs and 13 hits, with just one hit in Saturday night’s 4-0 home loss to ASU, the Wildcats’ fourth straight defeat. It was the first time getting shut out by the Sun Devils since 2014 and, combined with Friday’s 3-2 loss clinched a losing home series to ASU since 2016.

“We’re starting to see some trending on types of pitches that are tough for us,” UA coach Chip Hale said. “And we’re gonna have to find guys that can hit those pitches.”

Arizona (7-10, 2-3 Pac-12) was limited to its fewest hits since being no-hit by UCLA in 10 innings in May 2015. That was against future Oakland Athletics starter James Kaprelian.

On Saturday night it was ASU left-hander Connor Markl who had Arizona off balance over six scoreless innings, looking nothing like a pitcher who came in with a 7.11 ERA and an opponent batting average of .333. But, like Friday night ASU starter Thomas Burns he had the Wildcats’ number.

“We’re young at the plate with a lot of our guys and … we are struggling with a certain type of pitchers. We saw it at TCU. We saw it at Loyola. These guys have thrown two guys that do things that have been tough for us.”

The lone hit for the UA was a solid single by Emilio Corona with two out in the fourth, but he was stranded there after Easton Breyfogle hit one off the end of the bat against the shift and ASU third baseman Jax Ryan made a diving catch on the infield dirt. An inning later, with Maddox Mihalakis running on contact from first with two out, Xavier Esquer’s high blooper down the right field line was caught on a dive by ASU’s Nick McLain.

Those were the closest times the UA came to getting on the scoreboard until the ninth when, after Brendan Summerhill walked to lead off the trio of Garen Caulfield, Mason White and Corona each hit 100 miles per hour-plus fly balls that were all caught on or near the warning track.

“Nobody’s happy with anything, except for the ninth inning,” Hale said. “If we can take that momentum into tomorrow and get off to a good start that’ll be good for us. Four runs we gave up, we gave up three last night. In our ballpark that should be enough for us to win. We just have to do better.”

Right-hander Clark Candiotti allowed two of those runs, just one being earned, over five innings while striking out eight. That continued a trend of great starts for Arizona, which has seen Candiotti, Jackson Kent—who allowed a run over 7.1 innings on Friday—and Cam Walty combine for a 3.36 ERA in 13 starts.

Walty (3-1, 3.00) will start Saturday’s 4 p.m. PT finale, trying to prevent a second consecutive series sweep to ASU and first at home since 1998.