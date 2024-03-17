Offense reawakens for Arizona baseball to avoid home sweep by ASU

After being limited to its fewest hits in almost nine years, Chip Hale made it seem like some changes could be coming to Arizona’s batting order. Instead, the lineup for Sunday’s finale against ASU was the same as it’s been in most games this season.

And for the first time in a week, it looked like the lineup of old.

The UA cranked out 20 hits and had a pair of 5-run innings in a 14-3 win over the Sun Devils at Hi Corbett, avoiding being swept at home by its rival for the first time since 1998.

“These are our guys,” Hale said of his offense, which got at least one hit from every starter while six had at least two hits. “We’re still a work in progress, but that’s a good thing for us. It’s a completely different team than last year.”

Easton Breyfogle and Maddox Mihalakis had four hits apiece, while Garen Caulfield and Richie Morales each drove in three. Emilio Corona hit his fifth home run of the season, a 461-foot solo shot in the bottom of the second that ended an 11-inning scoreless drought for Arizona (8-10, 3-3 Pac-12).

The Wildcats were shut out 4-0 on Saturday, getting just one hit, and during their 4-game losing streak had managed just five runs and 13 hits. They scored five times in the second on Sunday.

“It’s only a stretch, it’s not who we are,” said Mihalakis, a sophomore who is hitting .333 and appears to have won the DH competition. “It’s not our identity as an offense and not our identity as a team. We hit, we have good hitters, and we’ve just done what we can do, be consistent, come in every day, do the same thing, get our work done, and understand that when it happens, it’s gonna happen. Going through slumps is tough, but we’ve done our best to kind of get back on the horse and do our job to keep putting up good ads and good games. We’re just gonna keep going from here.”

Morales, a transfer from State College of Florida, is also hitting .333 and doing it out of the 9 hole. His bat and a .446 on-base percentage (second-best on the team) has kept him in the lineup despite struggling defensively at third base, a new position for him. He was out of the lineup Saturday after making a critical error in Friday’s 3-2 loss, but after being able to “watch baseball” for a game he was back to his regular hitting ways.

“I’ve always hit leadoff, so it’s not too different,” Morales said. “I’m just flipping the lineup. I think I just take my approach as a leadoff.”

While it was good to see the bats return, even more promising for Arizona was 6.1 innings of shutout relief from the bullpen. Starter Cam Walty ran into trouble in the third, giving up three runs and throwing 76 pitches in 2.2 innings.

Dawson Netz finished the third, then Casey Hintz and Trevor Long followed with 1.2 innings each and Long got the victory. Three more relievers—Jaeden Swanberg, Eric Orloff and Raul Garayzar—then finished it off by allowing just three baserunners over the final 2.1 innings.

Arizona returns to action Tuesday night at home against Grand Canyon before heading to Oregon for a 3-game series next weekend. At 3-3, the Wildcats are only a game out of first in the Pac-12 and through two weekends there has been only one sweep while the road team has won seven of 10 series.

All fans will see is a series loss to the Sun Devils for the second year in a row.

“I don’t blame them,” Hale said. “I’m a fan, too, and it bothers me that we lose games and that we lose to ASU two out of three. All we can do here is move on to the next day and have the best day we can.”