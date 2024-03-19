4-run first helps Arizona baseball past Grand Canyon

Early scoring by Arizona baseball led it past Grand Canyon 6-4 on Tuesday night at Hi Corbett Field.

UA (9-10) scored four runs in the first inning after a triple by Mason White brought two runs home and three batters later Tommy Splaine hit his third home run of the year.

“It was huge,” Chip Hale said of the start. “We talked about it before the game, we wanted to be aggressive. We wanted to take the fight to them. We had the problem the other night with ASU and their lefty. We said hey, we’re gonna get the same type of pitcher, we got to get after him and force him. Even if we make outs, we’re gonna be aggressive. It was huge.”

Arizona used six different pitchers in the game. Junior pitcher Anthony Susac got the start and pitched 2.2 innings and gave up one run in the second before being replaced by Brandon Zastrow. Zastrow gave up a run in the fourth and Kyler Heyne came in the fourth and earned the win, giving up three hits. Matthew Martinez and Tony Pluta pitched 3.0 innings combined after. They gave up four hits and two runs before Casey Hintz came in the ninth and earned the save.

GCU (11-9) had the bases loaded in the second and third inning and UA only gave up one run.

“They just made good pitches and we made plays,” Hale said. “I’m like here’s that run, there’s that inning where they’re gonna pop one in the gap and it’s gonna be three or four runs. But I thought they just did a great job.”

UA goes on the road this weekend to Oregon for a 3-game series, which starts on Friday at 5:05 p.m. MST.