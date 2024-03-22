Arizona baseball preparing for another tough battle in trip to Oregon

Arizona has played four 3-game series this season, each resulting in one team taking two of three. The Wildcats did that to begin the year against Northeastern, and to open Pac-12 play at USC, but also have lost two of three at San Diego and last weekend at home to ASU.

Those results, along with a 1-2 showing at the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Texas and a 2-2 mark in midweek games, has produced a 9-10 overall record. The last time the Wildcats were below .500 this far into the season was in 2019, when a 7-game skid dropped them to 13-14.

That year the UA was 2-7 after three Pac-12 series. It takes a 3-3 record into this weekend’s trip to Oregon (13-6, 4-2) for a rematch of last season’s conference tournament title game.

Upcoming Arizona baseball schedule Friday at Oregon (5:05 p.m. PT, Oregon Live Stream)

Saturday at Oregon (2:05 p.m. PT, Oregon Live Stream)

Sunday at Oregon (12:05 p.m. PT, Oregon Live Stream)

Tuesday vs. New Mexico State (6 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Insider)

The Ducks are tied for first with Cal, whom it took two of three from last weekend after winning two of three at ASU. Oregon State is third at 2-1, then Arizona is part of a 5-way tie for fourth.

“I think every team has potential to get hot in this league,” UA coach Chip Hale said. “We’re going to their ballpark, so we have to battle.”

Arizona has won its last two, beating Grand Canyon 6-4 on Tuesday after blowing out ASU on Sunday. Before that, though, the Wildcats lost four in a row and only managed five total runs, this coming after a 3-game win streak in which they plated 37.

That kind of offensive inconsistency isn’t surprising to Hale, considering the relative youth and lack of experience in the lineup, but in order for Arizona to make the postseason it has to go away. It would help if the top bats, like Emilio Corona and Tommy Splaine, didn’t run hot and cold.

“That’s the key for our offense, to be consistent and score runs on a consistent basis and not be shutout and then score 10-12 runs, is for Mason (White), Corona—(Garen) Caulfield has been consistent all year—but those guys need to be more consistent,” Hale said.

Hale said this team doesn’t have what he calls “the pretty group,” those who are either expected to get drafted this summer or are surefire pros in the near future. At least not yet.

“We’ve got some guys who have a chance to be really, really good and play at the next level, but they’re not near ready to do that,” he said.

Arizona will send out the same starting rotation as the last three weekends, with left-hander Jackson Kent going Friday and followed by righties Clark Candiotti and Cam Walty. That trio has combined for a 3.48 ERA in 13 starts, and until Walty failed to make it out of the third on Sunday they’d each lasted at least five innings in every start.

The bullpen blew Friday’s game, but otherwise it’s started to solidify. Sunday it produced 6.1 scoreless innings after Walty left, and against Grand Canyon the relievers struck out 11 batters in 6.1 innings. Used in both of those games was sophomore righty Casey Hintz, who has a 2.35 ERA in 7.2 innings with two saves.

Hintz hasn’t allowed a run since Feb. 17, and while he has shown the ability to close out a game that may not be a locked-in role.

“Kevin (Vance) has a great idea when to put him in the game,” Hale said. “We’ve got some momentum with him.”

Arizona has been swept in the regular season by Oregon the last two seasons. It last took a series in Eugene in 2018.