Arizona baseball drops low-scoring opener at Oregon

Arizona’s starting pitching has been nothing short of tremendous this season. But when the offense doesn’t do its part, those performances can get wasted.

That was the case on Friday night, when another stellar effort from left-hander Jackson Kent went for naught in a 2-1 loss at Oregon to open the weekend series.

Arizona (9-11, 3-4 Pac-12) had seven hits and nine baserunners, but other than a 2-out RBI single by Adonys Guzman in the top of the fourth couldn’t do anything with its scoring chances. The Wildcats were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

For a while, though, that one run looked like it might be enough for Kent, who allowed three singles through the first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth. Oregon (14-6, 5-2) got the first four runners on, the first two on walks before a bunt single loaded the bases and a single through the left side gave the Ducks the 2-1 lead.

Kent went seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 2.70 but picking up his first loss of the season.

Arizona’s current weekend rotation has a 3.40 ERA, 3.60 in Pac-12 play, but the Wildcats are hitting .264 in league games.

Righty Clark Candiotti (1-1, 3.90) will start Saturday’s 2:05 p.m. PT contest at Oregon, where Arizona last won in 2018.