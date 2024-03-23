Squeeze bunt in 9th sinks Arizona baseball at Oregon

Arizona played its 21st game of the season on Saturday, and one third of those contests have ended with only one run separating the teams. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they were once again on the wrong side of that score.

A squeeze bunt by Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher scored the winning run in the bottom of the 9th inning, giving the Ducks a 3-2 win over the Wildcats to clinch the weekend series.

It was the sixth one-run loss this season for the UA (9-12, 3-5 Pac-12) including Friday’s 2-1 loss at Oregon. Its lone one-run victory came in February at San Diego.

Much like the first loss to the Ducks, Arizona’s offense struggled while the pitching excelled. The Wildcats had just five hits but also got seven runners on via walks or hit batters yet could only manage single runs in the fifth and seventh innings.

Mason White hit his eighth home run of the season to get the UA within 2-1, and a 2-out double by Brendan Summerhill on a check swing tied it at 2 in the seventh.

Right-hander Clark Candiotti continued Arizona’s trend of stellar starting pitching, going 5.1 innings and yielding two runs with three hits, three walks and five strikeouts. His only mistake was a 2-run homer to Boettcher in the second.

Eric Orloff, Kyler Heyne and Casey Hintz followed with 2.2 scoreless innings of relief before Casey Hintz entered for the bottom of the ninth. Hintz, who hadn’t allowed a run since Feb. 17, retired the first batter before hitting a Duck and giving up a double to put runners on second and third with one out.

Boettcher then laid down a bunt that Hintz fielded and shoveled home to catcher Adonys Guzman but the tag was late.

The Wildcats, who have lost eight in a row in the regular season to Oregon, will try to avoid the sweep Sunday at 12 p.m. PT. Righty Cam Walty will be on the mound.