Offense explodes late for Arizona baseball to salvage series finale at Oregon

Sunday Funday is the real deal for Arizona, which is now 5-1 on the final day of the week after winning 15-4 at Oregon to avoid a road sweep in Eugene.

The Wildcats (10-12, 4-5 Pac-12) cranked out 14 hits, their most since having 20 in a 14-3 win over ASU the previous Sunday, and scored 13 runs in the final four innings to break a 2-2 tie. The UA is 8-0 this season when scoring at least eight runs.

It had only managed three total in 1-run losses to Oregon (15-7, 6-3) on Friday and Saturday, and early Sunday the same trend was continuing as Arizona eight times in the first four frames with only three hits but were tied at 2.

The Wildcats took the lead for good in the sixth on a 2-out RBI single by catcher Adonys Guzman, then scored three in the seventh with two coming on a Brendan Summerhill single. Summerhill would add a grand slam in the eighth and an RBI single in the ninth to go 3 for 6 with 7 RBI.

Summerhill, a sophomore centerfielder, also had a 6-hit game earlier this season and is hitting .322with 27 RBI, two behind team leader Mason White.

White was 2 for 3 with three walks, giving him 15 for the season, while Richie Morales had three hits and two RBI from the No. 1 spot and freshman Easton Breyfogle recorded his eighth multi-hit game.

That was more than enough offense for right-hander Cam Walty, who allowed two runs (one earned) with five hits and eight strikeouts in 5.1 innings to improve to 4-1.

Arizona’s starting pitching, which has been stellar all year, helped extend a run of seven consecutive games in which the opponents have scored four or fewer runs. The last time that happened was in 2018 when the UA allowed less than five in nine straight games.

The UA plays its next five games at Hi Corbett Field, beginning Tuesday against New Mexico State before UCLA comes in for a 3-game series.