Arizona baseball falls at home to New Mexico State

A year ago, Arizona’s performance in midweek nonconference games played a big role in it earning an at-large NCAA Tournament bid. This season, the Wildcats’ weekday results may contribute to them missing the postseason for the first time since 2019.

The UA lost 12-9 at home to New Mexico State on Tuesday night, falling to 2-3 in midweek games while losing to the Aggies for the first time since 2012.

NMSU (11-13) snapped an 18-game road losing streak by jumping out to a 9-1 lead before a lightning delay halted play before the fifth inning. After play resumed Arizona (10-13) tried to mount a comeback but ran out of time.

Arizona hit three home runs, tied for its most this season, getting a solo shot from Garen Caulfield to lead 1-0 in the first before the Aggies scored nine in a row. Mason White hit a 3-run homer in a 4-run seventh, his ninth of the season to tie for the most by a UA shortstop since 1998.

Brendan Summerhill added a solo shot in the ninth, his second in as many games. He had two hits and two RBI while Caulfield, Blake McDonald and Tommy Splaine also had two hits apiece.

The Wildcats’ pitching, which had limited opponents to four or fewer runs in seven straight games, had one of its worst nights in weeks. Starter Anthony Susac gave up four runs and six hits in three innings before Raul Garayzar yielded five runs in the fourth.

Four of the runs charged to Garayzar were unearned due to a pair of errors, one from the pitcher.

Tony Pluta, Kyler Heyne and Dawson Netz each tossed scoreless frames but Matthew Martinez and Eric Orloff combined to yield three in their two innings that proved to be the difference.

Arizona continues a season-long 5-game homestand Thursday when it begins a 3-game set with UCLA.