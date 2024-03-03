Arizona run-rules No. 20 Indiana to wrap up Frisco College Baseball Classic

After losing a pair of 1-run games to open the Frisco College Baseball Classic, Arizona decided to leave no doubt in the finale.

The Wildcats scored 10 times in the top of the 4th inning to pace a 12-1, 7-inning win over No. 20 Indiana on Sunday afternoon to avoid an 0-3 performance at the tournament it had won twice before.

It was the first mercy rule win for Arizona (5-6) since run-ruling ASU in the Pac-12 Tournament last May.

Arizona sent 14 batters to the plate in the 4th, with the first nine runs scoring with the bases loaded. Tied at 1, Adonys Guzman smacked a 2-run single to put the Wildcats ahead for good. Brendan Summerhill did the same to make it 5-1 and then Mason White drove in two with a single before Easton Breyfogle doubled to the wall in right to score three. Maddox Mihalakis capped the scoring in the frame with an RBI single.

Andrew Cain’s RBI double in the 3rd got Arizona on the board after Indiana (7-4) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd. The UA’s other run came in the 7th on an RBI single by Richie Morales.

Breyfogle and White had two hits each for Arizona. White drove in seven in the tournament, including four on a pair of 2-run home runs.

Right-hander Cam Walty, taking over the Sunday starting spot after a tremendous relief outing last weekend at San Diego, allowed a run on five hits with three strikeouts in six innings to improve to 3-0.

Arizona is 3-0 on Sundays this year.

The UA, now 2-5 on its 11-game road trip, next plays Friday at USC to open its final season of Pac-12 play.