Mason White’s 2-run homer gives Arizona baseball third straight walkoff win, sweep over UCLA

With an 8-2 lead after seven innings, Arizona looked well on its way to sweeping UCLA in their final Pac-12 series. No need for any late-inning drama this time around unlike in the previous two wins, right?

Where’s the fun in that?

The UA blew that 6-run advantage, falling behind in the 12th before Mason White roped a 2-run home run through a stiff wind for a 10-9 win in extras on Saturday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field.

It was a third consecutive walk-off win for the Wildcats (13-13, 7-5 Pac-12) as they swept UCLA (10-15, 4-8) for the first time since 2018. In doing so they moved within a half-game of first place in the conference and matched their longest win streak of the season.

Arizona beat the Bruins 5-3 in 10 on Thursday, winning on a 2-run homer by Brendan Summerhill after rallying from down 3-0, then on Friday gave up the lead in the ninth before Emilio Corona walked it off with a sacrifice fly. Before that the UA had been 2-8 in 1- or 2-run games.

“You look at this year and this year is all games like that,” said White, whose 10 homers is most by a UA shortstop since at least 1997. “We’re not uncomfortable in a game that has very high volatility. We’ve been here all year. Those (previous) games definitely woke us up on how you secure wins. It just shows you how to win.”

For most of the afternoon there looked like zero chance the game would come down to the final at-bat. Arizona scored at least once in each of the first six innings, holding leads of 3-0, 7-1 and 8-2 as seven different players scored and five drove in runs. White had two of those on a single the opposite way in the fifth, while Garen Caulfield drove in a pair and had three hits along with White and Summerhill.

The pitching was also going great, as after starter Cam Walty left following four labored innings and 90 pitches the trio of Jaeden Swanberg, Kyler Heyne and Bradon Zastrow yielded two hits and an unearned run over the fifth, sixth and seventh.

The eighth was a different story.

Trevor Long loaded the bases with three straight singles, not hit particularly hard, and then induced what should have been a double play grounder to Caulfield at second but it took a nasty hop and hit him in the face, bringing in two runs.

“The longer the game goes on here, with the high winds, you can’t keep the infield (wet),” UA coach Chip Hale said. “Obviously the eighth inning was tough, but the one thing about it that disappointed me was the walks in that inning. It’s the walks that gets you in trouble.”

Matthew Martinez came in for Long and gave up an RBI double before walking the next two, the second with the bases loaded. That prompted Hale to bring in Casey Hintz, who needed five pitches to get a run-scoring double play and a strikeout to end the eighth.

Hintz came back out for the ninth and, with a runner on second and two outs gave up an infield single up the middle that Caulfield got to and threw late to first. That allowed the runner to score and tie it, and the Bruins nearly took the lead one batter later when Malakhi Knight doubled into the gap in left center but the relay from TJ Adams to White to catcher Blake McDonald was perfect.

UCLA went ahead in the 12th on an RBI single off Eric Orloff, then Dawson Netz came on for the final two outs and ended up getting the win after Arizona’s comeback in the bottom of the inning.

That began with McDonald drawing a walk and moving to second on a sacrifice bunt by Brandon Rogers, who had come in as a defensive replacement in the 11th. Hale called that one of the best at-bats of the game.

“Coming off the bench, cold, was tough to do, and now you’ve got to put a good bunt down and it was a great bunt,” Hale said.

That set the stage for White, who was facing UCLA closer Rashad Ruff for the second time as the righty was in his fifth inning of relief. He looked at two out of the zone before sitting on a change-up, which despite being below the zone was in his wheelhouse and he sent it out at 110 mph.

“He struck me out two innings before, so I knew his stuff,” White said. “I was prepared.”

If you’re wondering why White’s blast came with no accompanying home run call from the Pac-12 Network broadcast, the play-by-play announcer apparently left before extra innings in order to catch a flight. Only crowd noise remained, and while the setting sun made it hard to see if the ball landed on or went over the Francona Hitting Center the 395-foot shot was a no-doubter even with the wind blowing in.

“The wind’s not gonna stop him,” Hale said.

Arizona can go for a season-best fourth straight win Tuesday at Hi Corbett against New Mexico before heading out to Cal for a 3-game series.