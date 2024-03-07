Arizona baseball opens final Pac-12 season at USC

The 2024 regular season is only about 20 percent done, but for Arizona it must feel like it’s been through a regional and a Super Regional.

Of the 11 games the Wildcats have played so far, 10 have been against teams ranked in the top 50 of the RPI. As a result, Arizona has faced the fourth-toughest schedule in the country according to WarrenNolan.com.

“We knew we were gonna play a tough schedule to start the year,” UA coach Chip Hale said. “And with a new group of position players, it’s been tough on them. I think we’ve grown a lot, especially this last weekend. We did it for a reason, we did it (because) we felt like it was gonna make us better for the conference play. So we’ll find out how much it’s gonna pay off for us.”

Arizona (5-6) begins its final foray into Pac-12 Conference play this weekend at USC, the last leg of a 3-week, 11-game road trip. The Wildcats are 2-5 so far on the trip, taking one of three at San Diego and then going 1-3 in Texas with a all four games coming against ranked opponents.

Upcoming Arizona baseball schedule Friday at USC (7:30 p.m. MT, USC Live Stream)

Saturday at USC (7:30 p.m. MT, USC Live Stream)

Sunday at USC (1 p.m. MT, USC Live Stream)

Monday at Loyola Marymount (6 p.m. MT, ESPN+)

The UA finished up that Texas swing by run-ruling No. 20 Indiana 12-1 at the Frisco College Baseball Classic, giving its young team some fruit for their labors after a pair of one-run losses to unbeaten teams.

“The guys were really grinding on it, and we tried to convince them hey, this is going to make us better,” Hale said. “They’re Quad 1 losses. We wish they were wins. We knew we were going in to play really tough teams. I can take a lot out of that from last week.

“Now, if you ask me that after the USC series, it would be a different answer because we have to win these games. We have to find a way to win them.”

USC (3-9) was picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12—Arizona was selected ninth—but so far it’s been rough going for the Trojans. They’re hitting .216 (compared to .303 for the Wildcats) and averaging more than 10 strikeouts per game.

The UA is striking out 10.9 times per game, with four instances of 17 or more whiffs on the road trip, but its BABIP (batting average on balls in play) of .401 is sixth in the country.

Sophomore Mason White has struck out 21 times but also leads Arizona with five home runs and 19 RBI. He’s hitting .341, one of five regulars for the Wildcats hitting over .300 including freshman Easton Breyfogle, who has started all 11 games in either left or center field or at DH.

“He’s just been fantastic,” Hale said of Breyfogle, a left-handed hitter from Minnesota. “If you take what he did in the fall and all of a sudden compare what he’s done when we came back for spring practice, it was incredible the improvement he made.”

Breyfogle said he and hitting coach Toby DeMello worked on changing his batting stance, making him more upright like Cody Bellinger, whom he compares his game to.

“I was whiffing on a lot of off-speed pitches,” he said. “So I would say just letting the ball travel a lot more and trying to work the other direction instead of yanking everything. It’s just been letting the pitch develop. I was so used to being early on everything, especially from the pitching from Minnesota. So it was kind of an adjustment to work the other way.”

Breyfogle, who missed most of his senior year of high school and all of last summer with a torn hamstring, has hit safely in nine of 11 games, reaching base in all 11.

“Sometimes when guys come in as freshmen, especially when they’re not from the West Coast, they’re Midwest guys—and he hadn’t played a lot, he was hurt all summer—he just wasn’t ready to compete at that point,” Hale said. “I think something inside him said you know what I can do what these guys are doing and maybe better.”

On the pitching side, Arizona’s starting rotation has been a pleasant surprise. Jackson Kent and Clark Candiotti have each gone at least five innings in every start, while Cam Walty has taken over the Sunday spot after a stellar relief outing in San Diego and an equally strong performance against Indiana when he allowed a run on five hits over six innings.

Walty, who last season had a school-record 22.1-inning scoreless streak but finished with a 6.30 ERA, is 3-0 with a 1.84 ERA this year. The senior right-hander said the “intricate” plan new pitching coach Kevin Vance crafted for him has focused on not trying to be precise as much as within a specific area with his pitches.

“We had this kind of term of like staying in our margins,” Walty said. “Understanding that I don’t need to be so pinpoint and kind of like right on the corner and like try to hit that little small spot. It’s like you’re playing your pitch more. So if it rides more, if it runs more, it’s like you might be able to get a little bit more off the plate based off how it’s moving, as opposed to just like hitting the exact corners of the strike zone.”

Garen Caulfield good to go

Caulfield had to exit Sunday’s win after taking a pitch to the helmet, actually hitting his shoulder first and then bouncing up. Hale said it “rattled his cage” and resulted in some broken teeth, but Caulfield has since been to the dentist and has been cleared to play.

The junior second baseman leads Arizona with a .425 batting average and has 12 RBI.

Caulfield could have returned against Indiana, as the NCAA has a rule that allows players hit in the head to come out in order to be evaluated for a concussion but re-enter if they’ve been cleared. That happened with outfielder Brandon Rogers in San Diego, and he came back into the game after taking a pitch to the helmet.

Arizona has drawn 15 hit by pitches this season.

A unique road venue

Arizona is 1-3 in true road games this season, including a 6-1 loss at unbeaten TCU last Wednesday. Last year they were 4-14, including 2-13 in Pac-12 play.

The Wildcats have lost eight consecutive conference road series since sweeping Washington in April 2022. They lost two of three at USC later that year and last won a road series against the Trojans in 2018.

That was at Dedeaux Field, which is getting completely rebuilt and forcing USC to split its “home” games between Loyola Marymount and UC-Irvine’s home stadiums and Great Park in Irvine, where Arizona’s three games will be played.