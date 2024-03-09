Arizona baseball wins second straight at USC to clinch opening Pac-12 series

Winning on the road was very difficult for Arizona last season, going 4-14 overall and 2-13 in Pac-12 play. The Wildcats have already matched their conference win total from a year ago.

The UA won 9-6 at USC on Saturday night to take the first two games of the series, clinching its first conference road series in more than two years.

Arizona (7-6, 2-0 Pac-12) rallied from an early 3-1 hole by scoring eight runs between the third and seventh innings, finishing with 13 hits after getting 15 in Friday’s 16-9 win over the Trojans (3-11, 0-2).

Easton Breyfogle and Maddox Mihalakis had three hits apiece, with Mihalakis, Tommy Splaine and Mason White each driving in two runs. White and Splaine hit home runs, and Arizona actually knocked three out of the park but had one homer wiped out because of a baserunning error.

White hit his sixth homer of the season in the top of the 1st for the early lead, only to see USC score three in the bottom of the second off UA starter Clark Candiotti. That was the only stretch when Candiotti struggled, as the senior right-hander went 6.2 innings and allowed four runs on five hits with a walk and seven strikeouts to get his first win with the Wildcats.

Arizona tied the game in the third on RBI hits by Garen Caulfield and White, then took the lead for good in the fourth on what should have been a 2-run homer for Mihalakis but ended up just being an RBI single. Mihalakis overran Tommy Splaine on the basepaths as Splaine had held up to see if the ball would be caught in left-center.

Splaine hit his second 2-run homer of the series to start a 4-run 6th, giving Arizona an 8-4 lead.

The UA can go for its first Pac-12 road sweep since early April 2022 at Washington on Sunday, with righty Cam Walty (3-0) on the mound for the 1 p.m. PT start.