Arizona baseball takes 8-game win streak into nonconference series with Louisiana Tech

Arizona is one of the hottest teams in college baseball, its 8-game win streak the fourth longest-active streak in the country. Seven of those victories have come in Pac-12 play, pushing the Wildcats to the top of the conference standings at the halfway point.

Not exactly the best time to have a weekend off from the league, but with an odd number of Pac-12 teams it’s Arizona’s turn to step out for a nonconference series at home against Louisiana Tech.

“It really doesn’t feel like a bye week to us,” UA coach Chip Hale said. “We’re gonna continue to play as hard as we can and win as many games we can. We know we put ourselves behind the 8-ball early in the year by not winning some of the games that were close, so we can’t really take a week off.”

Upcoming Arizona baseball schedule Friday vs. Louisiana Tech (6 p.m. PT, Arizona Live Stream)

Saturday vs. Louisiana Tech (6 p.m. PT, Arizona Live Stream)

Sunday vs. Louisiana Tech (10 a.m. PT, Arizona Live Stream)

Tuesday at Grand Canyon (7 p.m. PT, ESPN+)

It also helps that Louisiana Tech (26-9) is having a very strong season, one that began with a 12-0 start and most recently featured a road win over a Louisiana team that’s projected to make the NCAA Tournament field.

Arizona (18-13) is playing only its fourth home weekend series of the season, last time out sweeping UCLA on a trio of walkoffs at the outset of the win streak. That coincided with when the Wildcats’ offense really settled into a winning approach at the plate.

“We’re a different team than we were the last couple of years,” Hale said. “We’re definitely dominated with our pitching, and we know that, so we’re trying to play the best defense we can behind them, number one, and number two, we know if we can scratch some runs out in different ways we’re able to win games. So I think guys are more comfortable that way. We don’t have to pound the ball every game, we just have to find ways to score.”

That was evident during the 4-game road sweep at Cal and Stanford. The UA outscored 29-7 but 28 of its 38 hits were singles, while it also took advantage of 20 walks, six hit batters, five stolen bases and several fielding errors.

As a team, Arizona is hitting .280 and is averaging 7.2 runs per game, which ranks 110th nationally. That’s down from 8.45 runs per game in 2023 but has coincided with a massive pitching improvement that seems to keep getting better by the week.

The UA’s team ERA is down to 3.94, which is more than two runs better than a year ago (5.97). That’s the 15th-best year-over-year improvement in Division I, fifth-best among power-conference teams. The Wildcats lead the nation in walks allowed per nine innings (2.59) and chase rate (30 percent), contributing to a 3.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio that’s No. 3 nationally.

Arizona’s starting pitchers have led the way, with Jackson Kent, Clark Candiotti and Cam Walty each featuring ERAs of 3.26 or lower. In 22 combined starts they’ve registered nine quality starts—six or more innings, three or fewer earned runs allowed—and none have allowed more than four earned runs in an outing. Twenty of those starts have gone at least five innings.

Candiotti will return to the middle spot in the rotation after being swapped with Walty last weekend at Cal. Candiotti was still feeling the effects of an illness, the same one that kept freshman outfielder Easton Breyfogle out the last six games, but Hale said Breyfogle will be back in action against Louisiana Tech.

Adonys from the Bronx

Arizona’s last two full-time catchers have been drafted in the first round, with 2020 1st-round pick Austin Wells the primary backstop for the New York Yankees. The current UA catcher grew up in the shadow of Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Adonys Guzman is hitting .304 in 20 games (19 starts), getting the nod in 11 of the past 14 games after splitting the job with Blake McDonald the first month of the season. The sophomore transfer from Boston College followed pitching coach Kevin Vance across the country last summer and has been everything the coaches wanted and more.

“We knew the defense was off the charts, we knew he could really frame the ball,” Hale said. “We felt like, looking at his swing, that we could help it. I thought Toby (DeMello) could help him, and that’s really come true. And the one thing he’s done that we maybe didn’t expect out of the chute as a sophomore, is he’s been a very clutch hitter for us. Hitting in that 5 hole, it has been huge for us.”

Guzman’s .424 on-base percentage is behind only Garen Caulfield (.441) among regulars, the byproduct of him having more walks (15) than strikeouts (12). Last year he hit just .237.

“When I first got here, Coach Toby and Coach Hale were really on me just about, just be loose,” Guzman said. “Like, you have a good swing, you can hit, we believe you can hit at this level. And it was just about developing that confidence as I went. I’ve seen a lot more pitches this year more consistently, and it’s just been a blessing to have success.”

Guzman has also been a rock behind the plate, throwing out two runners and recording only one error in 181 chances. He also has just one passed ball, with the UA only having two so far after having 10 a year ago.

At 5-foot-10 and 221 pounds, Guzman has the look of a catcher. It’s also been the position he’s played since he was 6.

“One of my best friend’s father, we were at the field one day when I first started playing, he was like, you kind of have like a big, stocky build, like a wide back, and he was like throw on some gear,” he said. “And it was history since.”

About Louisiana Tech

The Bulldogs are a game out of first place in Conference USA and are 20-6 in nonconference play. They’re hitting .304, their 375 hits fourth-most in the country, and their lineup features both a big bopper in outfielder Cole McConnell (.404, 11 homers, 45 RBI) and two of the hardest players to strike out in the country in Ethan Bates (5 Ks in 170 plate appearances) and Dalton Davis (4 in 127).

Bates is also Louisiana Tech’s closer, with 10 saves and a 1.98 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 27.1 IP. He and fellow reliever Sam Brodersen (1.86 ERA, 55 Ks in 29 IP) make for a strong 1-2 punch at the back end, but the starting pitching has been shaky.

Latest NCAA projections

Only Baseball America put out a new NCAA Tournament projection this week, and it once again had Arizona in the field but no longer as one of the “last four in.”

The Wildcats are projected to be the No. 3 seed in the Orlando Regional, hosted by No. 11 overall seed UCF, a future Big 12 opponent. Also in that regional are Florida, which was D1Baseball.com’s preseason No. 2 team, as well as Mountain West-leading Fresno State.