Arizona baseball tops New Mexico for season-high 4th straight win

Last Tuesday, Arizona might have had its lowest moment of the season in dropping a home game to New Mexico State. A week later, the Wildcats are back above .500 for the first time in nearly a month.

The UA’s 9-1 win over New Mexico on Tuesday night at Hi Corbett Field was its season-best fourth in a row and moved the overall record to 14-13. The last time the Wildcats were better than .500 was 7-6 after taking the first two games at USC in early March.

“Everyone is swinging the bat really well right now, and our pitchers have been great all year,” said first baseman Tommy Splaine, who had a career-high four hits and scored twice.

Arizona used seven pitchers in the midweek tilt, but instead of right-hander Anthony ‘Tonko’ Susac getting the start the previous three weeks it was freshman lefty Josh Morano. Morano allowed two hits and a walk over two innings, keeping his ERA perfect through three appearances.

“He has not gotten a lot opportunities, and we really felt like after last last week in the midweek game, we wanted to start getting these guys in there and seeing what we have in him,” UA coach Chip Hale said.

Dawson Netz followed with two shutout innings, his fifth consecutive scoreless outing to pick up the win. It was his 82nd career appearance, moving into a tie for fifth place in school history; he was previously tied with Ben White, father of UA sophomore slugger Mason White.

Bradon Zastrow, Jaeden Swanberg, Kyler Heyne, Tony Pluta and Susac followed with single innings, the only New Mexico run scoring against Swanberg on a groundout. Susac went 1-2-3 in the ninth with two strikeouts, his first clean outing since throwing four shutout innings as the Sunday starter the opening weekend of the season.

“I think he can really help us a reliever,” Hale said.

Unlike the three weekend wins over UCLA, Arizona didn’t need any late-inning heroics. It scored twice in the third, added single runs in the fourth and fifth and then three in the sixth before tacking on a pair in the eighth.

Splaine’s four hits from the No. 8 spot upped his average from .229 to .260. The junior has struggled this season easing into changes to his swing, mostly to try and generate more power.

“I’m just trying to be a bit more simple,” he said.

Garen Caulfield hit a 2-run homer in the third and White smacked a 3-run shot in the sixth, his 11th this season to top the 10 he had as freshman.

Arizona hits the road for its next four, visiting Cal over the weekend and then playing a nonconference game Monday at Stanford. It’s the Wildcats’ final scheduled games in California as they move into the Big 12 next season.