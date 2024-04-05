Pitching continues to pace Arizona baseball heading into final California road trip

At this point a year ago, Arizona was 3-9 in Pac-12 play and in the midst of a 10-game conference losing streak. It was around this point that coach Chip Hale had come to the realization the Wildcats were going to need to score big every game to have a chance to win.

What a difference a year makes.

As the UA (14-13, 7-5 Pac-12) heads to California for the final time of the Pac-10/12 era it does so with the top pitching staff in the conference. It has a 3.46 ERA in Pac-12 play, almost a full run better than Oregon State (4.28).

Upcoming Arizona baseball schedule Friday at Cal (6:05 p.m. PT, Cal Live Stream)

Saturday at Cal (2:05 p.m. PT, Cal Live Stream)

Sunday at Cal (1:05 p.m. PT, Cal Live Stream)

Monday at Stanford (12:05 p.m. PT, Stanford Live Stream)

“I couldn’t ask for more,” pitching coach Kevin Vance said. “The starters have been elite, giving us chances to win every weekend, and our pen is just getting better.”

Vance, along with player development director John DeRouin, were brought in by Hale after Arizona posted some of its worst pitching numbers in program history a year ago. Many of those same pitchers are back, including Friday night starter Jackson Kent and the bulk of the bullpen, yet nearly all are posting better numbers than in 2023.

“We’ve been able to unlock some different shapes in pitchers,” Hale said. “Maybe some pitches that we didn’t lean on as much last year, or the year before, that those certain guys are throwing now that’s making them more successful.”

The starting pitching has been solid all year, with the trio of Kent, Clark Candiotti and Cam Walty combining for a 3.16 ERA in starts including 3.07 in Pac-12 play. Candiotti threw a complete game last weekend during Arizona’s home sweep of UCLA, while Kent has gone at least five innings in every start and pitched 7-plus twice.

That actually delayed the bullpen’s development, Vance said, because it reduced opportunities for his relievers and made it take longer to find the right roles for each. But as the season moves into its second half the Wildcats have identified their best pen arms and when to use each.

At the top of that list are right-handers Kyler Heyne and Tony Pluta, who have combined to allow just three earned runs in 24 innings over 22 appearances.

Heyne, a junior, transferred from Kansas State and has an 0.96 ERA with 12 strikeouts against two walks in 9.2 innings. Pluta, a sophomore who made seven relief appearances in 2023, has a 1.23 with a .157 opposing batting average and hasn’t walked a man in 14.2 innings.

“All three pitches (he throws) are unique, something that hitters don’t see very often, so that was kind of what intrigued me about him,” Vance said of Heyne. Of Pluta he called him the strongest player on the team, a machine: “Whenever a pitch is called I really liked the chances of him executing it.”

Those two and sophomore righty Casey Hintz have become the top three options, but lefties Eric Orloff and Bradon Zastrow have been used in key situations and senior righty Dawson Netz is returning to his old form after some struggles early in the season.

Of Arizona’s 27 games so far, 16 have been decided by three or fewer runs including nine by one run. The UA is 3-6 in 1-run games, winning two of those in the triple walkoff sweep of UCLA

“We haven’t been playing the best baseball we can play, and the fact that we’re in each and every single game just tells you we got some special here,” Heyne said. “I love the high intensity, the hey, do not give up a run here. I love that feeling, because it’s my time to shine. This is my time to prove that I’m supposed to be in this spot. I think it’s it’s cool to be able to come into those spots and it’s a good opportunity to really showcase myself.”

Golden State goodbye

With Arizona moving to the Big 12 in 2025 there will be no conference games in California for the first time since the Wildcats joined the Pac-10 in the late 1970s. Hale, a NorCal native, said he has full intention of trying to schedule a trip west during nonconference play every year or every other year, whether that be against one of the former Pac-12 teams or someone else.

Because the Big 12 will have an even number of teams playing baseball there won’t be a bye week in conference play, leaving four weekends at the start of the season to fill up.

“With USC, UCLA, Stanford, Cal, we’d like to keep playing those teams, they’re easy places for us to get,” Hale said. “That’s the sad part. There’s excitement, there’s a lot of cool places we’re going to be going next year in the Big 12, but that is the sad part of it is losing out on the California visits. The other ones, not so much.”

The 3-game series at Cal will be followed by a Monday visit to Stanford for a nonconference tilt. The Cardinal come to Hi Corbett Field in May but Hale wanted his younger players to get a chance to play a game at Sunken Diamond.

Rotation shakeup

Candiotti, who has been the Game 2 weekend starter all season, has been moved back a day to Sunday’s finale after dealing with an illness this week. Walty will take his spot, with Kent remaining the Friday starter.

An illness has also kept freshman outfielder Easton Breyfogle out of the lineup the last two games and he isn’t on the road trip. Redshirt freshman TJ Adams has started in left field in Breyfogle’s place, going 3 for 8 with three runs scored.

With Adams in the lineup the UA scored 10 against UCLA (in 12 innings) and nine in Tuesday’s win over New Mexico. The Wildcats’ batting average has risen to .282, while in Pac-12 play it’s at .266.

Promising playoff outlook

Despite just getting back over .500, thanks to a 4-game win streak, Arizona is in the projected NCAA Tournament field according to both Baseball America and D1Baseball. But just barely.

Both sites have the Wildcats as one of the last four teams in, with BA sending them back to Fayetteville, Ark., and D1 putting them in the Clemson Regional. Both project the Pac-12 to get four teams into the field.

“I think that’s why we played such a hard schedule early,” Hale said. “The points you get for playing those on the road or in neutral sites are huge, and it made us better. But we got to continue to play well. I mean, our conference as a whole has to play better for the RPI to stay up. And we just have to continue to try to win series.”