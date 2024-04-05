Arizona baseball wins in 10 at Cal for 5th straight victory

For the first six weeks of the season, Arizona kept finding ways to lose close games. Now all of a sudden the Wildcats have become experts in pulling out the close ones.

RBI hits by Garen Caufield and Brendan Summerhill in the top of the 10th inning gave the UA a 5-3 win at Cal on Friday night to open a weekend series.

It was the fifth straight win for Arizona (15-13, 8-5 Pac-12) with four decided by one or two runs. Last weekend it swept UCLA at home on a trio of walkoffs.

Down 2-0 entering the 7th, Arizona scored twice that inning and once more in the 8th to take the lead. Cal (16-11, 5-8) tied it in the bottom of the 8th to force extras, the third time during the win streak that nine wasn’t enough.

Mason White opened the 10th with a double and came home with one out on Caufield’s double before Summerhill added an insurance run with his third hit of the night.

Tony Pluta closed it out with a scoreless 10th after Casey Hintz went the 8th and 9th for the win. Hintz also was tagged with a blown save.

Jackson Kent had another stellar start, allowing two runs over six while Kyler Heyne had a scoreless 7th to keep his ERA below 1.00.

Arizona took advantage of four Cal errors, the last allowing Richie Morales to score in the 8th. Morales walked twice and had a sacrifice bunt.

Game 2 of the series is at 2 p.m. Saturday.