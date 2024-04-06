Arizona baseball wins 6th straight, posts first Pac-12 shutout since 2019

At this point a year ago, Arizona had just snapped a 10-game conference losing streak and it looked like an NCAA Tournament bid was out of the question. The Wildcats managed to squeak in, but their lack of quality pitching made for a quick exit

It’s amazing how much better things look when the arms keep coming through.

Cam Walty and Dawson Netz combined on a 7-hitter, striking out 11 batters in the UA’s 5-0 win at Cal on Saturday afternoon. It was the program’s first shutout in Pac-12 play since 2019 and sixth consecutive win in the league, the longest streak since 2021.

Arizona (16-13, 9-5) got key production from the bottom of the order, as 6-8 hitters Emilio Corona, Tommy Splaine and Xavier Esquer combined for seven of the Wildcats’ 11 hits. Corona hit a solo home run in the 4th to get the scoring going, while Esquer had the first two hits of his career and Splaine had a 3-hit day.

Richie Morales added two RBI from the leadoff spot.

Walty, moved up a spot in the rotation with Clark Candiotti recovering from an illness, scattered six hits over seven innings with eight strikeouts before Netz finished it off.

Arizona has won its last four games when scoring five or fewer runs after starting the season 0-9.

Candiotti will be on the mound Sunday at 1 p.m. PT as Arizona tries to go for a second straight Pac-12 sweep. It last swept a team on the road in 2022 at Washington.

The UA is 6-7 in true road games this season after a 4-14 road mark in 2023.