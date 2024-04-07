Arizona baseball sweeps Cal on road, extending win streak to 7

Earlier this week, when both Baseball America and D1Baseball listed Arizona in their projected NCAA Tournament fields, it almost felt like they did so because they had to include at least three or four Pac-12 schools. Almost like a pity inclusion.

Following a second consecutive conference series sweep, the Wildcats are starting to look like a team that deserves to make the postseason.

The UA beat Cal 7-3 on Sunday afternoon for its seventh consecutive victory and eighth in the last nine games. It was also the seventh straight win in Pac-12 play, keeping Arizona tied for first place at the halfway point of the conference schedule.

Arizona (17-13, 10-5) followed the same script it has throughout much of the win streak by pairing another great starting pitching performance with timely hitting. Clark Candiotti, who tossed a complete game last week against UCLA, allowed two runs over five innings after having his start moved back a day to give him more time to recover from an illness.

Candiotti struck out six to improve to 3-1, and he turned over a 5-2 lead to the bullpen where the quartet of Casey Hintz, Jaeden Swanberg, Kyler Heyne and Tony Pluta struck out five (three by Heyne) and allowed just one run on five hits.

The pen also didn’t issue a walk, nor did Candiotti, the second consecutive walkless game for the Wildcats’ staff. That hadn’t happened since the first two games of the 2021 NCAA regionals, and the streak extends to the seventh inning of Friday’s 10-inning win with the last 87 opposing batters failing to draw a free pass.

As for the UA lineup, it cranked out 11 hits with four players getting two. That included freshman Andrew Cain, who drove in two from the No. 8 hole after having only three hits in 23 at-bats entering the game.

The Wildcats, who are 7-7 in true road games after going 4-14 last season, finish up a 4-game California swing with a nonconference matchup Monday at 12 p.m. at Stanford. They return home Friday to host Louisiana Tech for three nonconference games.