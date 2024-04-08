Arizona baseball run-rules Stanford for 8th straight win

It took Arizona 18 games to reach eight wins in 2024, going more than a month into season. A little more than a week later the Wildcats were three games below .500 after an ugly home loss to New Mexico State.

Since then? Perfection.

The UA won its eighth consecutive game Monday, run-ruling Stanford 12-1 in eight innings in a nonconference contest to complete a 4-0 road trip.

The Wildcats (18-13) have won five in a row on the road, their longest road victory streak since winning the final six on the road in 2019 and their first road game of 2020. Last year they went 4-14, including 2-13 in Pac-12 play.

Mason White hit a pair of 3-run home runs, the first giving Arizona the lead for good in the 3rd and the second coming in the 8th to put the mercy rule in place. The sophomore is up to 13 homers and 45 RBI this season and is hitting .306.

Arizona only had six other hits, two each by TJ Adams and Brendan Summerhill, but it supplemented that with five walks and four hit batters. Three of each came in a 4-run 4th inning, to make it 8-1, when the Wildcats didn’t record a hit.

Summerhill and Richie Morales each scored three times while Xavier Esquer, son of Stanford coach David Esquer, had a single and an RBI as well as several solid defensive plays at 2nd base.

Left-hander Bradon Zastrow got the win thanks to 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, coming on after starter Josh Morano went the first 1.2 and allowed a run on four hits. He also walked a batter, ending Arizona pitchers’ streak of 23.1 innings and 95 batters faced without a free pass.

Eric Orloff added two scoreless innings of relief and then Anthony ‘Tonko’ Susac and Bryce McKnight followed with single clean frames.

Arizona’s team ERA, which ranked 20th in Division I entering the day, dropped to 3.94. The UA staff also began the day third in strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.55) and first in walks per 9 innings (2.64).

The UA returns home Friday to host Louisiana Tech for three games, filling a bye in the Pac-12 schedule due to only 11 schools playing baseball. The Bulldogs (25-9) began the season 12-0.