Celtics planning to release Kadeem Allen, per report

It looks like Saturday could be Kadeem Allen’s last day in a Boston Celtics uniform.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe is reporting the Celtics will be releasing Allen so they can replace him with another two-way player. (Teams are limited to two two-way players.)

Could be the last #Celtics game for G Kadeem Allen. According to an NBA source, #Celtics will release Allen from his two-way contract and add another player on a two-way deal next week. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 14, 2018

Allen, who was selected 53rd overall by Boston in 2017, split time between the NBA and G League last season.

The second-round pick averaged 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 34 games with the Maine Red Claws and 1.1 points per game in 18 appearances with the Celtics.

“Coming out of Arizona, Allen was projected to be a lockdown defender who could also handle point-guard responsibilities from time to time. But the Celtics have a crowded guard rotation that will get even more crowded next year with Kyrie Irving returning and Brad Wanamaker joining the team,” writes Tom Westerholm on MassLive.com.

Allen, 25, likely needed to perform well in NBA Summer League to secure his spot with the Celtics, but he hasn’t done that. He is averaging 3.0 points and 2.0 assists in four games in Las Vegas, shooting 6-of-15 from the field and 0-of-4 from 3.

If Allen does get released, it might be difficult for him to land another NBA contract given his age and lack of production. Heading overseas could be his best option unless he decides to sign in the G League for a lower salary.

Allen had a base salary of $75,000 last season, plus made the prorated NBA minimum anytime he was called up to the NBA.

Allen and the Celtics are facing the Miami Heat in Saturday’s Summer League action.