Devonaire Doutrive to transfer from Arizona

Sophomore guard Devonaire Doutrive is transferring from the Arizona Wildcats, a source confirmed to Arizona Desert Swarm. Verbal Commits was the first to report the news.

Doutrive has not entered the transfer portal yet, but he is expected to do so in the next week or two.

The former four-star recruit averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game as a freshman, becoming a fan favorite because of his frenetic style of play.

But the Wildcats needed to clear two scholarships in order to add transfers Jemarl Baker Jr. and Max Hazzard, so Doutrive’s departure is unsurprising.

The Los Angeles native was not expected to have a major role in 2019-20 since the Wildcats are adding plenty of talent on the perimeter, including five-star recruits Nico Mannion and Josh Green and four-star guard Terry Armstrong.

Arizona coach Sean Miller often cited Doutrive’s defense and thin frame—he is listed at 6-foot-5, 175 pounds—as reasons he did not have a big role as a freshman.

Per NCAA rules, Doutrive will have to sit out a year before having three years of eligibility at his new school. He had offers from Arizona State, Georgetown, UNLV, San Jose State, UTEP and UC Santa Barbara coming out of high school.